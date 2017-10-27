ReproLogix indroduces their published IVF Lab Technician

ReproLogix™ is a full-service cattle, horse and small ruminant reproduction company headquartered in Fort Scott, KS. Jackie Ervin, our IVF Lab Technician, Graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science with an emphasis in Biotechnology. She was hand-selected to receive a scholarship to research ovarian physiology and went on to receive her Master’s from Colorado State University.

During her time at Oklahoma State, Jackie was part of a team of researchers who conducted studies on cattle reproduction. They worked together over the past several years and now have published a scientific review titled Current status of the role of endothelins in regulating ovarian follicular function: A review that focuses on the effects of endothelins in cow ovaries.

With the publication of this review brings great pride to ReproLogix. We are excited to have such an educated and knowledgeable team to provide the best available service to the reproductive field. We strive to always be progressive and to continue being your logical choice when you are looking for cutting-edge reproductive technologies.

To read Jackie’s Review, visit http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0378432017305808.