WonderWorks Gives Back with Sundae Fundaes

WonderWorks, Orlando’s upside-down adventure, has made 2017 the year of giving back. For the past two months, the indoor family attraction has given first responders and their families free admission to thank them for their hard work during Hurricane Irma. Now on select Sundays, called “Sundae Fundaes,” the team at WonderWorks Orlando invites all Florida residents to come and experience the attraction for $12. During “Sundae Fundaes,” guests can make their own ice cream sundae and 20% of the proceeds from the sale of the dessert bar and café will go towards a partner charity.

The first charity lined up is A Gift for Teaching, Central Florida’s primary provider of free school supplies to teachers for their students in need. A Gift for Teaching needs donations now more than ever, as students displaced from Puerto Rico after hurricane Maria have relocated to Central Florida and are without any basic school materials.

“We greatly appreciate the generosity of Wonderworks as we strive to meet the immediate needs of Central Florida students affected by the recent natural disasters,” said Jane Thompson, President at A Gift for Teaching. “As more displaced families relocate to the area, Wonderworks’ support will enable A Gift for Teaching to help more students than ever.”

Moving forward, WonderWorks will partner with the United Service Organization during Veteran’s Day Weekend and Give Kids the World for the holiday season. They will also hold Sensory Nights, where exhibits with loud noises and bright lights are deactivated to create a warm environment for children with special needs.

“We have been a staple in Orlando for nearly 20 years, and it is so important to us to give back to our community,” said General Manager, Brian Wayne. “We hope that these events give people a special way to spend time with family and friends, and inspire them to get involved in giving back to Central Florida too!”

Guests can purchase discounted Sundae Fundae tickets at the door with proof of residency, and will be able to create their delicious ice cream concoction in the Wonder Café.

To learn more about WonderWorks please visit: http://www.wonderworksorlando.com

To learn more about A Gift for Teaching please visit: http://www.agiftforteaching.org

WonderWorks the upside-down adventure, is a science focused, indoor amusement park for the mind, that holds something unique and interesting for visitors of all ages. There are four floors of non-stop “edu-tainment,” with over 100 hands-on and interactive exhibits that serve a STEM educational purpose to challenge the mind and spark the imagination. WonderWorks Orlando is also home to The Outta Control Magic Comedy Dinner Show. WonderWorks has locations in Orlando, Pigeon Forge, Myrtle Beach, Panama City Beach, and Syracuse.

A Gift For Teaching (AGFT) is Central Florida’s primary provider of free school supplies to teachers for their students in need, enabling them to succeed in school and life. A nonprofit organization that serves 342 public schools in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, AGFT has distributed more than $110 million worth of school supplies – including essential classroom tools such as pencils, notebooks, glue, backpacks, art supplies and books –to local students in need since 1998.