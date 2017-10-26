As part of its ongoing commitment to support the growing importance of the patient experience and the need for rigorous research to understand and address its impact, The Beryl Institute awards grants to fourteen healthcare organizations and four doctoral students.

As part of its ongoing commitment to support the growing importance of the patient experience and the need for rigorous research to understand and address its impact, The Beryl Institute awards grants to fourteen healthcare organizations and four doctoral students. These programs reinforce the commitment to help frame and expand the field of patient experience, develop leaders on the front lines and throughout the experience movement, and provide information and research to support expanded focus and measured impact of patient experience in healthcare.

Now in its eighth year, the Patient Experience Grant Program supports healthcare organizations as they test ideas and efforts impacting the experiences of patients and families. The 2017 Patient Experience Grant Program study titles and organization recipients are:



ED Admission to Inpatient HCAHPS Tactics - Saint Thomas Health, Nashville, TN

Eliciting Patient Perspectives on Telehealth Care - Narrows Institute for Biomedical Research & Educ., Inc. c/o VA NY Harbor Healthcare System, Brooklyn, NY

First Visit Patient Experience - Unity Point Health, Des Moines, IA

Impact of Communication Skills Training on Physician Burnout and Patient Centeredness - Northwell Health, New Hyde Park, NY

Improving Older People’s Experience in Transitional Care: Evaluation of the TRANSITION Tool - Deakin University School of Nursing and Midwifery, Australia

Improving the Patient Experience through Immersive Virtual Reality (VR) - Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY

Quietness of Environment - Memorial Regional Health, Craig, CO

Parent Attitudes and Preferences Regarding Cost Discussions during Pediatrics Bedside Rounds - Seattle Children's Hospital, Seattle, WA

Person Centered Care: Definitions and Perceptions of Various Stakeholders - University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Baltimore, MD

Speaking Wisely: Analyzing Patients’ Sentiments Towards Different Styles of Radiology Reports - University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Stanford Health Care's Resident Communication Assessment Program (ReCAP) - Stanford Health, Sunnyvale, CA

Training Patient/Family Advisors to Gather Real-Time In-Patient Experience Data: A Pilot Study within Alberta Health Services - Alberta Health Services, Alberta, Edmonton, Canada

What is the Patient's Experience of Interprofessional Team-based Care: A Convergent Mixed Methods Study of Patients' Experiences in Federally Qualified Healthcare Centers in East Tennessee - University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Will the Integration of the Non-pharmacological Intervention of Essential Oil Use in the Vascular Surgery Patient Population Result in Improved Pain Management, Decreased Anxiety, and Decreased Opioid Use, and Improve the Patient Experience? - Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center, Mechanicsburg, PA

The Patient Experience Scholar Program supports individual doctoral students exploring patient experience related topics from disciplines across the healthcare educational spectrum. The 2017 scholars and their research topics are:

Courtney Haun, PhD in Public Administration and Public Policy, Auburn University, Examining the Influence of Proximity to Nurse Staffing Resources on Quality of Care Outcomes in Nursing Homes and Hospitals

Sean Peter McKee, Doctor of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Does Regular Mindfulness Practice and Wearable Biofeedback Decrease Cognitive Load on Surgeons and Diminish Perceived Stress among Patients Undergoing Otolaryngology Procedures?

Malcolm Moses-Hampton, Medical Doctorate, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Validation of Narrative Inquiry as a Device to Measure Patient Satisfaction

Nanci Reiland, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Lewis University, College of Nursing, Does Training in Motivational Interviewing Techniques Increase Primary Care Providers Use of Self-Management Goals in Patients with Diabetes and/or Hypertension?

All recipients will complete research in their areas of focus and develop research reports to be published through The Beryl Institute. Recipients will also be asked to present their findings at an upcoming Patient Experience Conference.

To view all Patient Experience Grant Program recipients, visit: http://www.theberylinstitute.org/?page=GrantRecipients.

