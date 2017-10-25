Fajita Pete’s Announces Sienna Plantation Grand Opening

Fajita Pete's Sienna Plantation Grand Opening We’re excited to bring another great option for quality, scratch-made dining, carry out, delivery and catering to an incredible community like Sienna Plantation.

Fajita Pete's newest location, Sienna Plantation, will celebrate their grand opening with free fajitas and family-friendly festivities on Sunday, November 12th at 6144 Sienna Ranch Rd. Suite 700.

The celebration begins at 3 p.m. and will last until 5 p.m. that evening. The grand opening event which is all completely free, includes Fajita Pete’s award-winning fajitas, popcorn, cotton candy, and multiple bounce houses for kids and young adults. KRBE 104.1 will also provide a live DJ, giveaways, and prizes.

Best known for their fresh-off-the-grill, mouthwatering fajitas and always made from scratch sides, Fajita Pete’s convenient online ordering is a fresh new food delivery alternative. Perfect for home or office, Fajita Pete’s offers homemade Mexican food that is available for catering, pickup, delivery or dine-in.

Sienna Plantation’s franchisee, Christian Devin and wife Terri, are looking forward to Fajita Pete’s becoming partners with local families, schools, and businesses. “We’re excited to bring another great option for quality, scratch-made dining, carry out, delivery and catering to an incredible community like Sienna Plantation.”

The Sienna Plantation is the ninth locations for the Houston-based chain. Next to open, are stores in Midtown (Houston) and Carrolton. Currently, there are locations in Bellaire, Richmond, Memorial, Tomball, Pearland, Katy and Dallas.

Fajita Pete's is looking for franchisees to grow this concept. The Fajita Pete’s Franchise Program provides a unique business model, assistance with site selection, lease negotiations, restaurant design, construction, training and operations material as well as assistance with quality control and ongoing support through mentorship and marketing.

To apply for a Fajita Pete’s franchise program visit: http://www.fajitapetes.com/franchises/.

About Fajita Pete's

Fajita Pete's is a Houston-based Mexican restaurant that offers fresh, made-from-scratch fajitas and a variety of authentic dishes for delivery, pick-up, catering and dine-in. Founder Pete Mora opened his first restaurant in 2002 and soon received an overwhelming amount of catering request from local companies. Envisioning a better way to fill a growing niche, he decided to close his profitable 5,000 sq. ft. full-service restaurant to focus on a 1,000 sq. ft. catering and delivery model that soon became Fajita Pete's. For more information, visit http://fajitapetes.com.