Suvoda LLC, a SaaS provider of Interactive Response Technology (IRT) for clinical trial randomization and drug supply chain management, today announced the release of its Trial Intelligence 3.0 solution. Trial Intelligence enables users to take advantage of data collected during clinical trials, using it for analysis, evaluation and optimization of site and vendor performance, and continuous improvement of the clinical supply chain.

“Trial Intelligence enables our customers and partners who are sponsoring and executing clinical trials to leverage the data and metadata captured using Suvoda IRT, giving them visibility into every facet of trial performance,” said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of Suvoda. “Our vision is to empower our customers with data and insights presented in the clearest and most accessible way so they can make better, faster decisions about planning and executing their clinical trials.”

Other IRT solutions offer a limited scope of data and reporting for individual trials – not metrics and KPIs. Suvoda IRT with Trial Intelligence 3.0 means sponsors can leverage data from trials across their clinical program managed by Suvoda IRT. Trial Intelligence 3.0 is a unified, modern, easy to navigate interface that presents metrics, KPIs, and trends across multiple trials. Data from clinical trials is aggregated, delivering immediate visibility into site and investigator performance, drug usage and waste, supply chain logistics, and vendor performance. Sponsors can make better informed decisions and rapid course corrections when needed, as well as tapping into historical data to make future trials more effective.

“With Trial Intelligence, Suvoda IRT is the only IRT solution on the market to provide such detailed analytics and reporting as the new standard for organizations managing clinical trials,” said Kelly Snow, VP, Product Management at Suvoda. “Whether they are a sponsor, CRO, or a clinical packaging and distribution company, organizations now have powerful new ways to leverage their trial performance data, potentially bringing about better outcomes for patients.”

For more information regarding Suvoda IRT with Trial Intelligence or to request a demo, visit http://www.suvoda.com.

About Suvoda LLC

Suvoda offers an innovative SaaS solution for subject randomization and supply chain management in clinical trials. Suvoda’s Interactive Response Technology (IRT), with Trial Intelligence, combines the flexibility of a custom-built solution with the speed of a configurable platform using a proprietary modular architecture. Suvoda’s IRT solution provides 4-week deployment timelines, best-of-breed functionality, and powerful reporting, coupled with exceptional customer service. Learn more at http://www.suvoda.com.