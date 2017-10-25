Jason Scherer and Wayland Campbell on the Podium Nitto Trail Grappler's continued their dominance in 2017 with multiple Ultra4 podiums and class wins this year to cap off what has been one of the most exciting seasons to date.

Wayland Campbell earned his first Ultra4 National Championship win in the 4400 class.

Bailey Cole won the 4800 Legends class championship.

At the 2017 4 Wheel Parts Nitto National Championship race in Reno, Nevada, 2016 Ultra4 National Champion Jason Scherer took home the 4400 class win, Cade Rodd won the 4800 class and Vaughn Gittin Jr. won the 4500 class.

All four drivers competed on Nitto Trail Grappler tires.

Nitto Tire U.S.A., a leading manufacturer of off-road and street performance tires, has announced that Team Nitto driver Wayland Campbell has won the 2017 Ultra4 National Championship following the final race of the Ultra4 season. Other Team Nitto Ultra4 drivers celebrating wins this weekend included Bailey Cole, who won the 4800 Legends class national championship, as well as Jason Scherer, Cade Rodd and Vaughn Gittin Jr. who all won their respective classes in 4 Wheel Parts Nitto National Championship race – the final race of the Ultra4 season.

Wayland Campbell, son of legendary off-road racer and fellow Team Nitto driver Shannon Campbell, won the 2017 Ultra4 National Championship series after finishing third this weekend in Reno, Nevada. Wayland Campbell started the 2017 season off with one of the closest finishes in King of the Hammers history, crossing the finish line just 28-seconds behind his father in the grueling 10-hour race. The younger Campbell performed consistently throughout the 2017 season, taking home two race wins and three second place trophies before the finale.

Campbell wasn’t the only Team Nitto driver to take home an Ultra4 Championship win. Bailey Cole also claimed an Ultra4 National Championship title in the 4800 Legends class following three race wins during the 2017 season and a fifth-place finish in this weekend’s race in Reno, Nevada. This is the second year in a row that Nitto has won both the 4400 Unlimited and 4800 Legends National Championships.

Team Nitto drivers also swept the leader board at the 2017 4 Wheel Parts Nitto National Championship race. In the 4400 Series, Jason Scherer clenched the race win running Nitto Trail Grappler tires, becoming the first driver to take home three wins at this championship event. Vaughn Gittin Jr. won the 4500 class on Nitto 37x12.5R17 Trail Grappler tires, beating out the second-place driver by over a minute. Finally, in the 4800 class, Cade Rodd took home the top spot also riding on Nitto Trail Grapplers.

“Nitto Trail Grappler's continued their dominance in 2017 with multiple Ultra4 podiums and class wins this year to cap off what has been one of the most exciting seasons to date,” said Chris Corbett, Nitto Tire U.S.A.’s Events and Motorsports Manager. “Having Wayland Campbell round out the year on top with a National Championship is a massive accomplishment for such a young driver. It has been an honor to have watched Wayland grow into a world-class competitor over the past 4 years. With his win, we are already looking forward to the 2018 Ultra4 season."

