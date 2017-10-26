NewNet Communication Technologies Secure Transaction Cloud (STC) virtualized payment transaction solution is demonstrated on Spire Payments point of sale (POS) range at Money 2020 Vegas. This innovative cloud-based transaction transport and routing platform utilises virtual crypto engines located in the cloud and offers an alternative to costly legacy HSM and switching hardware. Only launched last week, the STC delivers all the benefits of cloud-based technology to acquirers, gateway providers and transaction processors alike:

Highly secure

On demand self service

Broad network access

Resource pooling

Dynamic scalability

Industry leading measurable performance

Three service models are possible with this virtualized application together with cloud services: Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Deployed as private, public, hybrid or community cloud solutions, all customer configurations can be accommodated.

In addition to secure transaction routing and transport, the STC solution can accommodate virtualized secure payment applications which reside in the cloud rather than at end-points.

“NewNet’s STC solution enables the acquiring and processing industry with one of the most innovative and advanced payment applications available on the market today. Migration from legacy infrastructures is seamless, while the resulting solution not only exceeds current payment security requirements but also offers significant financial savings.” said Devarajan Puthupparambil, Head of NewNet’s Secure Transactions Division. “This new delivery platform allows NewNet to extend its payment gateway technology to new and existing customer segments.”

TK Cheung, President of Spire Payments, adds, “Spire Payments has worked closely with NewNet for many years and the STC solution perfectly aligns with our medium-term strategy. The natural progression to thin client architectures is now gaining traction with our customers thanks to superior communication capabilities combined with Spire’s POS end points (SP range) which utilise the very latest advancements in payment processing. Working collaboratively, Spire and NewNet can now deliver a cloud-based end-to-end solution which not only exceeds current industry security requirements but provides the ideal platform for future developments in payments.”

If you are interested in discovering more please visit booth #1430 at Money 2020, or contact either NewNet or Spire Payments through their respective websites: http://www.newnet.com and http://www.spirepayments.com

About NewNet Communication Technologies

NewNet is one of the premier global providers of next generation mobile technology solutions offering over 25 years of expertise across four businesses: mobile messaging, payment security, interactive voice communications and broadband wireless. Dedicated to innovation, NewNet provides operators and enterprises with a broad range of solutions that are designed to optimize global communication opportunities. NewNet solutions are available in a variety of applications including on-site, hosted, cloud and managed solutions.

About Spire Payments

Transaction.Interaction.Convergence

In a world of converging technologies in which e-commerce, mobile commerce, and social networks cross over into traditional electronic payment, Spire Payments applies its thirty years of expertise to bring to market innovative, highly secure and future proof devices and solutions that promote seamless payment transactions to all end-points around a user experience that is both interactive and rewarding. Spire Payments, a market leading FinTech payment solution provider, is one of the original pioneers to develop world-class secure electronic payment solutions – from fixed, portable and mobile payment solutions to PIN pads and unattended terminals for integration with cash register systems and self-service kiosks.

Serving market segments ranging from the financial and retail to hospitality and transportation and with offices in Spain, the UK, the Czech Republic, Russia, Jordan and Dubai, Spire Payments is a forward-looking alternative to traditional payment terminal suppliers. With some of the world’s top financial and retail organizations among its customers, the Spire Payments team will always be at the forefront of progress in electronic payments.

