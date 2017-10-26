Inventor Develops Enhanced Wet-Floor Sign (DHM-354)

Two inventors, from Raleigh, N.C., thought there needed to be a safer way to notify everyone about wet or slick surfaces, so they invented the patent-pending SMART 'WET FLOOR' SIGN.

The SMART 'WET FLOOR' SIGN provides an effective way to warn individuals about a wet floor or surface. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional wet floor caution signs. As a result, it enhances safety, and it could help to prevent slips and falls. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use, so it is ideal for businesses. Additionally, the SMART 'WET FLOOR' SIGN is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. “Our design provides an effective warning for visually and audibly impaired individuals.”

The original design was submitted to the Durham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-DHM-354, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com - https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp