Qualis Health, one of the nation's leading population health management organizations, has appointed John H. Vassall, MD, to the position of Physician Executive for Quality and Safety. Dr. Vassall brings more than three decades of experience to Qualis Health, including serving as Chief Medical Officer, Vice President for Medical Affairs and Chief of Staff at Swedish Health Services, the largest health system in the state of Washington.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Vassall to Qualis Health,” said Qualis Health President & CEO Jonathan Sugarman, MD, MPH. “As a passionate and widely respected advocate for healthcare quality and safety, he brings an extremely valuable perspective to those whom we serve, and to our team.”

As Physician Executive for Quality and Safety, Dr. Vassall provides strategic leadership, clinical insight and technical expertise to help drive Qualis Health’s diverse patient safety and quality improvement activities.

“As a primary care physician, I have always been concerned with quality care, and as a physician executive, I have been obsessed with safe and efficient care delivery,” said Vassall. “I feel privileged to be a part of an organization that seeks to improve the quality, efficiency, value and delivery of American healthcare through analysis, knowledge and service.”

About Qualis Health

Qualis Health is one of the nation’s leading population health management organizations, and a leader in improving care delivery and patient outcomes, working with clients throughout the public and private sector to advance the quality, efficiency and value of healthcare for millions of people every day. We deliver solutions to ensure that our partners transform the care they provide, with a focus on process improvement, care management and effective use of health information technology. For more information, visit http://www.QualisHealth.org.