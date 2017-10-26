Retail Experts Panel This event is a great environment for companies to connect with industry experts to find out which technologies are driving retailers' success.

Global software development and distribution company, Retail Realm announces they have added Kayvan Alikhani, Co-Founder & CEO at Compliance.ai and blockchain technology expert, to the speaker lineup at the 7th annual Retail Realm Partner & User Conference hosted at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas on Nov. 12 -14, 2017. This unique retail-centric event will also include an educational panel with noted industry experts to discuss how technological innovations will shape the future of retail.

With more than 25 years of hi-tech experience, and recognized as a thought leader in the digital currency space, Alikhani will follow the Microsoft keynote and explain to the diverse audience of retail solution providers, software developers, resellers, VARs, ISVs, payment processors and retailers how blockchain technologies, money laundering, and security / compliance issues will affect the retail industry.

“Retail solutions will soon be able to use blockchain to effectively lower the possibility of money laundering,” said Alikhani. “At the Retail Realm Partner & User Conference, I’ll be covering the current financial regulatory landscape related to money laundering, and provide a view of where modern methods such as blockchain fit into the overall picture. There’s a lot of things that businesses can do to prepare for the increasing demand for digital currency as well as the benefits and the concerns it’s predicted to bring.”

The Conference’s multi-session tracks will additionally offer a Retail Experts Panel to explore the theme: “Debunking the Retail Apocalypse – Meet the Movers & Shakers who are Innovating a Lucrative Future for the Retail Tech Ecosystem.” Consisting of experts and partners in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) space, the Q&A educational panel will discuss the complex issues facing retailers today as they try to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing retail landscape. Already booked on the panel as speakers are subject matter experts from RSM US LLP, UniteU, and Eclipse, a DXC Technology company.

“Innovation in retail continues to accelerate, creating a lot of opportunities for retailers to set themselves apart, but companies need to understand what makes sense for their business,” said Casey Shea, Vice President, Business Development – Retail Solutions from DXC Eclipse. “This event is a great environment for companies to connect with industry experts to find out which technologies are driving retailers’ success.”

Featured exhibitors and speakers throughout the conference will include: AURES Technologies, BlueStar, Sound Payments, Posiflex, Cayan, FoodChain, Transaction Services (TRX), Blue Horseshoe, Worldpay, POS Portal, Adyen, Discover Network, Retail Management Hero, Microsoft Dynamics 365, RSPA, Shift4 Corporation, Ingenico, Vantiv, DXC Eclipse, UniteU, Confiz, Sterling Payment Technologies, Partner Tech, RSM US LLP, and other solution providers, payment processors and hardware vendors.

Conference registration: http://www.retailrealmconference.com.

###

Conference Overview:

The Retail Realm Partner & User Conference is an annual global retail technology event that spotlights the latest Microsoft solutions, software developments and innovations, trends and insights, and supportive platforms for small businesses to large-scale enterprises in the retail sector. Conference website: http://www.retailrealmconference.com

About Kayvon Alikhani:

Kayvan Alikhani is the Co-Founder & CEO at Compliance.ai. With more than 25 years of experience in hi-tech, Kayvan leads operations, strategy, sales, and marketing for Compliance.ai. Most recently, Kayvan led the identity strategy at RSA, and represented EMC on various industry alliances such as the FIDO board. He is Co-Founder and CEO of PassBan (acquired by RSA), a company focused on mobile identity assurance. Kayvan also led strategy at LiteScape (as CTO and later as CEO), creating security and mobile identity solutions for VOIP based networks. He was Co-Founder and CTO at BeNotified, a cloud mobile communication service provider. Prior to that, Kayvan co-founded AVIRNEX, a cloud-based enhanced fixed and mobile communication service provider.