Illumiti Strengthens Industry Leadership Team

Illumiti, a leading systems integration and management consulting firm, today announced the appointment of three senior leaders to newly created industry lead positions.

Illumiti is one of the leading implementers of SAP® software in North America. The firm comprises over 300 consultants working with clients in a wide range of industries. Over the past several years, the firm has developed particularly strong expertise in the mining, mill products/manufacturing, engineering and construction sectors as well as helping organizations with commodity management. The firm has now named a senior leader for each of these industry areas to further align products and services to the specific needs of customers.

“The appointment of these new leaders is an important part of our growth strategy as we continue to strengthen our team and focus on new ways to drive value for our customers” said Dror Orbach, COO of Illumiti. “While some business needs and challenges cut across all industries, we’ve found that each has unique requirements. By creating these positions, and aligning a VP-level leader to each of these key sectors, we can deliver industry-specific solutions that are even more fine-tuned to contribute to our clients’ success.”

The new Industry Leads will ensure that Illumiti identifies and delivers the right solutions to serve its customers within each respective industry sector, as part of which they will drive industry-focused innovation and improvements in the products and services Illumiti offers.

Steve Thomas will take the lead position for commodity management. Steve brings over 20 years of SAP software implementation experience across a diverse range of industries including high tech, chemicals, commodities, mining and professional services. His experience with SAP software implementations includes Project Management and functional roles across many supply chain and service delivery areas. Steve’s commodities experience spans projects in precious metals, agricultural commodities and forestry.

For Mill Products industries, Steve Pasquill brings his knowledge and more than 25 years of business and IT experience, including more than 15 years working on SAP software implementations and 10 years as a management consultant. Over his career Steve has led teams ranging in size from 10 to 200+ on a diverse set of projects spanning across many industry verticals.

Engineering, Construction and Operations will be led by Peter Zagel. Peter is a veteran management consultant in the ERP space, with more than 30 years of consulting and executive level management experience. His experience includes leading project delivery and consulting teams, with a key focus on engineering & construction and real estate projects.

Rory Friedman will continue to lead Illumiti’s mining practice. Rory has over 20 years of experience implementing a wide range of SAP products. His specialty is concentrated around logistical functionality including manufacturing, materials management, service management and plant maintenance.

“We’re very excited to provide this specialized focus,” said Orbach. ”Our Industry Leads, working with our designated Industry Solution Architects, allow us to thoroughly understand the needs our clients and provide a higher level of service to help them realize their vision.”

About Illumiti

Illumiti is a leading systems integration and management consulting company with offices in Canada, the U.S. and Switzerland, serving customers globally. Its team enables customers to realize their vision by leveraging the world’s leading on premise and cloud-based business applications. Illumiti helps its clients achieve optimized operations in the key areas at the core of their business, by implementing custom-fit solutions from SAP and other vendors faster, at a lower cost, and at a lower risk than other alternatives. Illumiti is a member of United VARS, which is an SAP platinum partner. For more information please visit http://www.illumiti.com.

