“It was an incredible experience,” said Daniel Vargas of Bentley Leathers. “I came back to work full of new knowledge and ready to apply it in our day to day work.”

Winshuttle is excited to announce they’re expanding their training opportunities to empower customers with the education they need to automate SAP data-centric business processes.

After surveying customer needs, Winshuttle has expanded their educational curriculum to focus on training that will equip users with the knowledge they need to get SAP data right. There will be more live and eLearning training, self-service options, and opportunities to earn certifications in areas of expertise. Users can explore new video tutorials, step-by-step guides, or build a custom training package that works best for their team and leverages industry-leading educational concepts and technology.

“We are very excited to expand our training options for our customers,” said Brian Berg, VP of Customer Services at Winshuttle. “We have not only improved the initial experiences for new users but have expanded the educational options for experienced users including the addition of certification programs. The modernized curriculum and tools, along with an investment in a customer success team that’s dedicated to ensuring customers are satisfied with our products and services will help users surpass their goals in SAP, and we’re thrilled to bring this level of support to the community and arm them with the tools they need to succeed.”

Winshuttle debuted their new training curriculum at the annual Winshuttle User Group (WUG) conference last month in Atlanta, where users participated in extensive hands-on training from product experts.

“It was an incredible experience,” said Daniel Vargas, SAP Training and Support Specialist at Bentley Leathers. “I came back to work full of new knowledge and ready to apply it in our day to day work.”

About Winshuttle

Winshuttle is a leading provider of enterprise applications for data management, offering the broadest vision for data management and governance needed to fuel business transformations that keep companies competitive.

Its tools, platforms, and solutions reduce the friction of implementing data-intensive, mission-critical processes in SAP by automating data movement tasks and critical workflows, ensuring business processes are orchestrated, repeatable and scalable.

Learn more about Winshuttle’s SAP data management solutions by visiting http://www.winshuttle.com