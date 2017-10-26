Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world’s leading independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware, and services, today announced the winners of its BLI PaceSetter awards in the MFP Platforms & App Ecosystems arena. These awards recognise the document imaging OEMs that offer the most robust device-centric software platforms, along with the most impressive portfolios of associated apps, to help customers get the most from their equipment investment.

The winners for 2017–2018, based on research conducted for the Western European market in mid-2017, are:

KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS U.S.A., INC.

BLI PaceSetter in MFP Platforms & App Ecosystems 2017–2018

XEROX CORPORATION

BLI PaceSetter in MFP Platforms & App Ecosystems 2017–2018

“Multifunction printers can do so much more than simple print or copy functions. With the integration of a software platform and app ecosystem, MFPs and printers can automate business processes, monitor supply usage, and perform security protocols. These smart devices serve as a hub for office tasks, streamlining document capture and routing, controlling device access, and much more,” explained Jamie Bsales, Director of Software Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “By developing software platform technologies, creating strong developer programs, and curating portfolios of apps, manufacturers leverage MFP functionality and help set their hardware apart.”

To determine which OEMs lead the market in this area, analysts at Keypoint Intelligence conducted an in-depth evaluation of the platforms and apps of 11 document imaging OEMs. The study focused on dozens of points of differentiation divided into key strategic areas: Platform Technology, Developer Support, Market Approach, and App Portfolio. After gathering all the data, the Keypoint Intelligence team used a proprietary rating scale to calculate point totals in the areas studied.

Konica Minolta Focuses on Customisation

According to the Keypoint Intelligence data, Konica Minolta is one of the leading vendors for platform and app ecosystems due to its strong developer support, excellent platform design, strong portfolio of apps, and intelligent go-to-market strategy surrounding its platform and app ecosystem. As differentiating hardware becomes more difficult, Konica Minolta has capitalised on the ability of the platform to customise a machine to a customer’s unique needs. The award-winning bizhub Marketplace allows individuals to easily browse and implement apps at the MFP and is constantly expanding the portfolio of apps available.

Xerox Opens App Development to Dealer Partners

In this analysis, Xerox was one of the top scorers for each of the criteria categories: Platform Technology, Developer Support, Market Approach, and App Portfolio. Xerox has embraced the platform as an integral aspect of their hardware, and ConnectKey Technology is emphasised as a transformative problem-solver for every type of business. Apps exist for needs like usability, mobility, security, and customization. Xerox keeps pushing forward with developer support to ensure all the mechanisms are in place for successful apps. Xerox offers style sheets, remote machine access, developer forums and workshops, marketing materials, and more to optimise the network of developers which include ISVs, system integrators, dealers, and customers.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry’s resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.

About Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including Document Imaging Security, MFP Platforms & App Ecosystems, Mobile Print, and key vertical markets.

