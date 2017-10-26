Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world’s leading independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware, and services, today announced the recipient of the BLI PaceSetter award in the Mobile Print arena. This award recognises the manufacturer that offers the most impressive portfolio of devices and solutions to serve the mobile printing needs of their customers.

The winner for 2017–2018, based on research conducted for the Western European market in mid-2017, is:

XEROX CORPORATION

BLI PaceSetter in Mobile Print 2017–2018

“Smartphones and tablets have reinvented the way individuals conduct daily tasks, both in their personal lives and in the workplace. With most companies forced to accept a ’bring your own device’ (BYOD) policy, remote workers, and the transformation of the typical office set up, there is a need for solutions that enable the seamless integration of mobile printing from varied devices. OEMs also have to recognize that in offices there are individuals with varying technology comfort levels who may require a streamlined, easy process,” noted Jamie Bsales, Director of Software Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “We’ve evaluated the portfolios of OEMs as well as their partnerships to see which manufacturer is able to provide the most complete mobile print offering.”

For this first-of-its-kind study, analysts at Keypoint Intelligence conducted in-depth evaluations of the mobile-print ecosystems of 12 document imaging vendors. The study focused on several key areas of potential differentiation, including Market Approach, Mobile Apps, Hardware Compatibility, Enterprise Mobile Solutions, and Support for Industry Standards. After gathering all the data, the Keypoint Intelligence team used a proprietary rating scale to calculate point totals in the areas studied.

Xerox Tackles Mobile Print Inhibitors with Robust Solutions

Xerox’s mobile print portfolio stands out among competitors, including scalable offerings and robust partnerships. Xerox recognises the challenges of businesses trying to enable mobility: security, lack of technical skill, mixed fleets, and legacy devices and offers solutions, like print-to-email and secure release, to combat these issues. Xerox also has strong support for industry standards like Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Wi-Fi Direct printing, and others to enable all paths to mobility. Xerox responds to security concerns with user-based tracking, guest access restraints, secure print release, and other advanced features.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry’s resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.

About Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including Document Imaging Security, MFP Platforms & App Ecosystems, Mobile Print, and key vertical markets.

