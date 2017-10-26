ACCC Provides Retirement Strategies for Millennials

Right now is the ideal time for Millennials to start saving for retirement so that they can increase funds and accumulate interest over a longer period of time.

Retirement may seem like light-years away for most Millennials, but the earlier they start planning, the better off they will be. Being aware of different savings and investment options is the best way Millennials can ensure they are saving enough for retirement. In an effort to prepare Millennials, national nonprofit American Consumer Credit Counseling offers five retirement strategies.

“Right now is the ideal time for Millennials to start saving for retirement so that they can increase funds and accumulate interest over a longer period of time,” said Steve Trumble, President and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling, based in Newton, MA. “Paying down debt, taking advantage of employer matched 401(k) plans, and making smart investments are all great ways to start preparing for the future.”

According to a study by T. Rowe Price, Millennials save on average 8 percent of their salaries for retirement. The study also found that almost half (48 percent) of Millennials believe they will work at least part-time during their retirement. According to The Motley Fool, 19 percent of Millennials automatically increase their retirement contributions, compared to 15 percent of Generation Xers and 10 percent of baby boomers.

American Consumer Credit Counseling provides five strategies to help Millennials achieve a successful retirement.

1. 401(k) – take advantage of 401(k) plans. Many employers will offer a match for some, if not all, of your 401(k) contributions. Ask around and find out what level of matching your company offers. This option is tax-deferred.

2. IRA – Unlike 401(k), Individual Retirement Accounts are not offered through your employer and all investments are made by you. This option is also tax-deferred.

3. Invest – consider a balanced approach with high and low risk investments. High risk investments can generate high returns, whereas low risk investments have a smaller chance of losing money.

4. Pay down debt – focus on paying down all debt so you can start contributing more to your retirement account.

5. Emergency Fund – set up an emergency fund where 10 to 15 percent of every paycheck goes in case of an emergency such as job loss or an unexpected medical expense.

