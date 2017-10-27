It is important for property owners to know that what might seem like a small leak, might actually be more threatening than a larger leak.

It is important for property owners to know that what might seem like a small leak, might actually be more threatening than a larger leak. The potential water damage in Paso Robles homes and buildings can be categorized by the source of the water. Bathroom water damage from a leaking toilet, for example, has black water health hazards that a leaky bathtub might not have. Black water damage in Paso Robles and everywhere else, is extremely unsanitary and requires special handling.

The Categories and Classes of Water Damage

Despite what many people think, not all home water damage is created equal. There are actually a number of different classes and categories of water damage. According the IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification), there are three categories of water/liquid and four classes of the damage.

Category 1 – This is basically any liquid from a clean and/or sanitary source like a faucet, a toilet, or fountain.

Category 2 – This refers to liquid/water that used to be called grey water, which can potentially cause illness if ingested. This includes things like dishwasher or washing machine overflow, toilet overthrow or sink drains.

Category 3 – This category used to be called black water, and is the most dangerous of the three. It is extremely unsanitary that could cause severe illness or even death. This includes sewer backup, flooding from rivers, and stagnant liquid that has fostered bacterial growth.

Now let’s look at the classes.

Class 1 – This is very easy to deal with and only affects a part of a single room, with little to no wet carpet, with water only on surfaces like wood or concrete.

Class 2 – This class effects and entire room, and wetness has went up the walls about 12” or more, with moisture still in the structure.

Class 3 – This class basically means that ceiling, walls, carpet and insulation are all saturated with liquid or water. This is often due to water coming from overhead.

Class 4 – This class means that there has been enough water or time to saturate materials with very low levels of permeation, like hardwood or stone.

