True Influence Appoints Michael VanPatten Chief Financial Officer

True Influence, the world-leading account-based marketing (ABM) platform for prospect intelligence, intent monitoring, and demand generation, announced today that Michael VanPatten has joined the senior management team as its chief financial officer (CFO).

“We are delighted to have Michael join our team at this exciting time in our evolution,” says True Influence CEO Brian Giese. “We look forward to leveraging his impressive and lengthy experience in finance, technology, and marketing to help lead True Influence, as we continue our rapid growth.”

Prior to joining True Influence, VanPatten served as Vice President of Finance and Acting CFO at Smart Tuition, which was sold to Blackbaud, Inc. His experience includes C-level roles at Princeton Power Systems, Meta Pharmaceutical Services, Victory International, and NetMotion Wireless, Inc. VanPatten graduated with a B.S. in business systems analysis from Elmira College in Elmira, New York, and went on to obtain an M.B.A. in marketing and finance from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

VanPatten has presented at ComNet, InterOp, SuperCom, NetWorld, and other top business conferences. He has authored numerous case studies and articles, and taught financial management, marketing management and ethics courses to numerous M.B.A. students at the University of Phoenix.

"I am thrilled to be the new Chief Financial Officer at True Influence,” says VanPatten. “This position enables me to be at the intersection of my three passions: technology, marketing, and financial strategy. True Influence is truly a high-tech company, offering advanced marketing products and services with longevity. These products combine the futuristic form of an SaaS model with marketing intent, enabling users to understand how and why purchasing decisions are made. It is exciting to be able to help implement strategic initiatives that will impact all companies, regardless of their size.”

VanPatten says his goals as CFO include: creating and implementing progressive initiatives, developing cost-effective solutions to complex business problems, and establishing organizational objectives and key performance indicators for productivity.

