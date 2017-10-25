American IRA CEO, Jim Hitt A Self-Directed IRA focused on gold, or a Gold IRA, is one tremendous way to build wealth and value without abandoning the protections of tax-protected accounts. The IRS allows for precious metal investments in an IRA, so long as they include the approved kinds of objects. Past News Releases RSS Why October is the Best Month to...

The stock market is at new highs at what seems to be a new record every single week. In this environment, some investors tend to grow jittery about the prospects of their fresh stock investments. But in a recent post at the American IRA blog, CEO Jim Hitt explained how it might be beneficial for investors to look at a Gold IRA to diversify out of the stock market and build a more well-balanced portfolio.

“Diversification is more than just a word,” said Jim Hitt. “It’s a strategy and for many investors, it’s a way of life. Seeing stock market prices as high as they are can be great from one perspective…but if you own 100% stocks, it’s not so exciting. Investors know that as soon as the market tanks again, a big chunk of their portfolio could be wiped out overnight.”

Jim Hitt explained that a Self-Directed IRA focused on gold, or a Gold IRA, is one tremendous way to build wealth and value without abandoning the protections of tax-protected accounts. The IRS allows for precious metal investments in an IRA, so long as they include the approved kinds of objects.

In the post, Jim Hitt explained that maintaining physical possession of the gold or trying to own jewelry within the IRA goes against what the IRS allows. This means that investors should study up if interested in diversifying their portfolio with a Gold IRA—but it doesn’t mean that the strictness of these accounts will be a hindrance to building wealth.

The reason so many IRA investors like gold is that they know it will be there when they retire,” said Jim Hitt. “With a stock, you never know if it will be there—the value could go to zero. Some people offset this by diversifying their stocks and funds. But it’s important to break out of that mindset that the stock market is the only way to store wealth. Gold has been one of the most powerful ways to store wealth for millennia—and it’s not going away any time soon.”

Jim Hitt advised those considering a Gold IRA to first look into the rules at http://www.AmericanIRA.com and get a sense of what limitations there are. By working within this framework, there are no surprises to investors who are new to a Gold IRA.

About:

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by James C. Hitt in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Mr. Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $250 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their self-directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a self-directed IRA administrator they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville, NC.