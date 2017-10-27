JH Global Headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina "Michael has worked in nearly every commercial leader role in our industry since 1977 and has a proven ability to deliver profitable growth." Jane Zhang, CEO

JH Global Services, Inc., a leading provider of customized small- to mid-size task-oriented electric vehicles, announced today that Michael Alexander has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Global Market Engagement.

In his expanded role, Mr. Alexander will have overall responsibility for strategic direction and functional oversight of the commercial organization globally which includes the STAR EV electric vehicle and JH Accessories business units. He will continue to serve as a member of the executive leadership team.

"Since joining JH Global eight months ago, Michael has demonstrated strong leadership, innovation, change management and talent development skills and has been instrumental in preparing our long-term growth strategy." said Jane Zhang, CEO of JH Global. "Michael has worked in nearly every commercial leader role in our industry since 1977 and has a proven ability to deliver profitable growth. His breadth of knowledge and passion for our customers will help us strengthen our competitive position.”

Mr. Alexander began his 40-year career at E-Z-Go Textron and in 1979, joined Club Car where he served for 33 years ending his tenure there as Director, Global Business Development. In early 2012, he joined Curtis Industries, a leading innovative provider of cab enclosure systems and attachments for compact tractors and small task-oriented vehicles as Vice President, Marketing and Sales. He joined JH Global as its Vice President of Sales and Marketing in February 2017. From 2000 - 2012, Mr. Alexander was a Director of the International Light Transportation Vehicle Association and served as its President for three terms. He has also served as an independent director for a private equity-held entity and served on committees and as a subject matter expert for numerous golf and electric vehicle organizations.

"JH Global is a trending growth company with broad and expanding product lines. Our people are talented, passionate and excited about our potential," Alexander said. "I am humbled by this appointment and honored to work with my colleagues to serve our distribution channels and end customers."

JH Global Services, Inc. is an innovative designer and provider of environmentally friendly vehicles that enhance our customer's comfort, lifestyle, and productivity. The diverse line ranges from 2-passenger golf cars and personal transportation vehicles to small task-oriented utility vehicles to on-road low-speed vehicles and buses up to 23 passengers. The company also has a growing line of Aftermarket parts and accessories for multiple brands of small task-oriented vehicles. Founded in 2003, the company markets its products through a large and growing distribution network globally and operates from a modern 100,000 sq. ft. facility in Simpsonville, South Carolina. To learn more about STAR EV, please visit http://www.starev.com.