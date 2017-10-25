The battles and fights over brushing teeth turned into an epiphany…how can we possibly make this a better situation and have our kids WANT to brush their teeth?

Cleaning teeth has never been this fun or easy thanks to the revolutionary new uFunbrush for kids which cleans teeth in only 10 seconds. The project is currently live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and trending fast, having blown past their raised in one week.

uFunbrush is a technological breakthrough in an oral hygiene industry that hasn’t seen much progress in decades. Best of all, the product is targeted at those for whom brushing is more of a chore than anything, and turned the experience into a fun, seamless experience that makes kids want to brush.

“We created the uFunbrush after watching our children night after night not wanting to brush their teeth or even take the time to consider it,” says creator Simon Xie. “The battles and fights over brushing teeth turned into an epiphany…how can we possibly make this a better situation and have our kids WANT to brush their teeth?”

The uFunbrush leaves kids with the cleanest teeth and the happiest smile. The process is straightforward; children put the uFunbrush in their mouth, press down on the power button, and in 10 seconds teeth are evenly and thoroughly cleaned leaving behind only a fresh and clean mouth.

uFunbrush introduces a patented design with soft silicone bristles that clean teeth in a completely nonabrasive way, while delivering a soothing gum massage. It is made with heat-resistant, non-toxic, non-sticky, odorless, food grade liquid silicon. The uFunbrush is also Nitrosamine free and complies with all FDA standards.

The process is so easy and fun that the product encourages good daily oral hygiene habits. uFunbrush further cranks up the fun with special stickers that can be added to the brush base giving kids wacky smiles such as Vampire teeth and duck beak grins. The entire product has been designed from the ground up to not only encourage kids to brush their teeth, but to look forward to the experience every time.

“There are many solutions for good oral hygiene but none that address the fundamental problem of kids not wanting to brush their teeth…no one has addressed this issue when it comes to Oral Hygiene for kids until now!” adds Xie.

