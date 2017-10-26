Andrea Marais has been named Associate Dean of Strategic Marketing and Enrollment for Fordham University School of Professional and Continuing Studies. Ms. Marais has a proven track record of success in marketing across industries, including higher education, and will be an asset as we continue to grow the PCS program at all Fordham campuses.

Fordham University’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies (PCS) is pleased to announce that Andrea Marais has been named Assistance Dean of Strategic Marketing and Enrollment. In this role, Ms. Marais will be responsible for the development, coordination and implementation of enrollment management, recruitment and marketing strategies to reach enrollment goals, as well as communicating the brand and identity of PCS to its various constituencies. She will report directly to Anthony R. Davidson, PhD, MBA, dean of PCS.

“Ms. Marais has a proven track record of success in marketing across industries, including higher education, and will be an asset as we continue to grow the PCS program at all Fordham campuses,” says Dr. Davidson. “We are thrilled to utilize her business acumen and strategic thinking us as we continue to expand our educational offerings.”

Ms. Marais has more than 20 years of marketing experience, most recently serving as director of strategic marketing initiatives and senior director, English Language Institute, at Pace University. She joined the University in 2009 as marketing and communications director, and director of account partnerships. She previously held positions with companies such as Salit & Moriber Advertising, Oasis International Group, Inc.,TBWA\Chiat\Day and The Hebrew Home at Riverdale. While at her previous agencies, her clients included global brands like Toyota Motor Corporate Services and Chivas Regal.

From September 2002 through June 2005, Ms. Marais served as director of campaign communications at Fordham, where she was responsible for working with University staff and students to create and implement a communication strategy to promote fundraising campaigns. During this time, she branded specific University initiatives which increased gifts to several Fordham centers and philanthropic priorities.

She holds a Master of Science degree from Fordham University and a B.A. from the University of Connecticut.

“I feel so fortunate to ‘return to my roots’ here at Fordham and join PCS, a program that has already seen such success and has infinite potential,” said Ms. Marais. “I look forward to working with the administration, faculty and students to help expand our offerings to meet the growing needs of the professionals we serve.”

