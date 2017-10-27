CarBuff Network Announces New Features at the 2017 SEMA Show

CarBuff Network connects car people

Come join CarBuff Network.com at the 2017 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show. Stop by booth number 22682 to see all of the exciting new features of the carbuffnetwork.com website. Companies can sign up for a complimentary Network Listing or take advantage of show specials on Pro Accounts, enthusiasts can create a free Enthusiast Profile—CarBuff Network has something for everyone; it’s part automotive search engine, part automotive directory wrapped into everything automotive.

Shops showcase the vehicles/projects they build, highlight which manufacturers parts are used, where the vehicle will be seen and what media will be covering the project. Manufacturers showcase their products, list their dealers, endorse shops/builders and list events they attend. Organizations get their event information and schedules in front of the industry in one convenient place. Automotive magazines and websites share features, news and events.

To streamline the process, users can get Network Updates and Industry News the way they want it. Projects, Shops, Manufacturers, Industry Services/Media, Teams/Clubs, Events, News, Jobs and Videos can be viewed all at once or filtered. Additionally, Markets can be filtered including; Automobilia, Big Rig, Classic and Antique, Driven Daily, Muscle Car, Off Road, Performance, Pro-Touring, Racing, Radio Controlled, Replica/Kit, Rod & Custom, RV, Sports Car, Super Car and Trailer.

