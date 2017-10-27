Pocket Legends Adventures Enters Global Open Beta on Android

Spacetime Studios, a Texas-based independent mobile game developer and publisher, today announced Pocket Legends Adventures has entered global Open Beta on Android via the Google Open Beta Program. The new multiplayer role-playing game has also soft-launched on the iOS App Store in Australia and Malaysia.

Pocket Legends Adventures is an epic, action-packed multiplayer role-playing game featuring innovative real-time combat, unique skill-based advancement, endless character customization, and extensive single player campaigns.

Interested players can try Pocket Legends Adventures on Google Play Early Access Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=sts.pl2

The game can be found on iOS in the Australia and Malaysia App Stores.

Pocket Legends Adventures Features:



Adventure in total freedom with the open advancement system! No class or item restrictions. Just big, open role-play.

Master the Bow, the magic Staff, Swords, cursed Tomes, Wizard Wands, Nunchuks, Talons and many more exotic weapons.

Explore the single-player campaign full of intense combat, explosive action, deadly traps, and opportunities for the clever adventurer.

Re-forge your items to max-out your stats. Collect magic jewels to enchant your items with extra power.

Cast bolts of Lightning, torrents of Fire, stinging Ice Storms, and a dreaded Vortex to devastate your enemies.

Add friends to run The Gauntlet, sail off to adventure with Cap'n Crates, and face Babrax the Demon in a special multiplayer Raid Zone.

More information can be found about the game at: http://www.pocketlegendsadventures.com

About Spacetime Studios:

Spacetime Studios is an independent game developer and publisher located in Austin, Texas. The company was founded by videogame veterans Cinco Barnes, Gary Gattis, Jake Rodgers and Anthony L. Sommers. In 2010, Spacetime released the world’s first 3D real-time mobile MMO, Pocket Legends. Since then the company has released an additional 7 games and continues to expand its content and technology to lead the mobile multiplayer market.

Spacetime Studios, the Spacetime Studios logo, Pocket Legends Adventures, and all associated artwork and designs are copyrights or registered trademarks of Spacetime Studios, Inc. Apple and iOS are trademarks of Apple, Inc. Android is a trademark of Google, Inc.