Virtual Tech Gurus knows our business, is a pleasure to work with, and it shows in total quality delivered to our customers.

Dell EMC recognized Virtual Tech Gurus, Inc (VTG) with the coveted 2017 Best Customer Experience Award for its leadership in intelligent data mobility (IDM) area and expertise in relationship-building prowess at a meeting of Dell’s Services partners in Austin, Texas, October 19, 2017.

“Virtual Tech Gurus knowledge of our business is unsurpassed” according to a spokesperson for Dell. He continued “Virtual Tech Gurus knows our business, is a pleasure to work with, and it shows in total quality delivered to our customers.”

An Elite Partner for over nine years, Guru Moorthi, Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Tech Gurus, was pleased to accept the award on behalf of the entire team, stating that “Virtual Tech Gurus primary focus has always been and will continue to be our customers.

ZENfra™, VTG’S proprietary IDM software, made a big impact in our customer engagements. VTG’s automation tool ZENfraTM manages and monitors migration projects to reduce lead times and costs compared to traditional in-house methods.

ZENfraTM integrates initial assessment, development of a strategic migration plan and pre-migration to ensure a successful end-to-end transition. By automating the collection of data from log files, ZENfraTM eliminates the complexity of data capture and reduces the risk of human error.

Virtual Tech Gurus, founded in 2008, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in the United States and India. Virtual Tech Gurus has core competencies in Cloud Services, Data Center Migration, Cloud Migration, Infrastructure Assessment and Staffing.

###

For more information please contact:

Wendy Collier

520.539.5489

Wendy.Collier(at)VirtualTechGurus(dot)com