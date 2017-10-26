Protecting Real Estate IRA Properties as Wildfires Rage

With wildfires raging in California, recent news has highlighted the need for real estate holders to be protected, even when worst-case fire damage scenarios develop. That’s just as true for investors with Real Estate IRA properties, including in areas relatively free from wildfires. Recently, American IRA CEO Jim Hitt took to the American IRA blog to explain how investors can protect themselves and their properties.

Noting that fires in Santa Rosa had destroyed some 1,500 structures in recent events, Jim Hitt says that hundreds and possibly thousands of properties have been affected, even in residential areas. Jim Hitt then went on to list tips for dealing with these threats and preventing wildfire damage in fire-prone areas.

“Create a defensible space around the real estate IRA property,” Jim Hitt writes in the first tip. According to Jim Hitt, eliminating the possible fuels that wildfires consume is one of the best ways to establish a boundary between wildfires and a real estate property. With some in the National Fire Protection Association calling poorly-protected areas a “home ignition zone,” homes are key targets of wildfires that seem to rove around in search of fuel to grow.

Evacuation orders are just as important, notes Jim Hitt, because both landlords and tenants need to be aware of these orders. “Insisting that tenants evacuate is one way for people to get the message loud and clear,” says Jim Hitt. “Too many people these days seem to ignore the authorities because they think they know the lay of the land better. In most cases, they do not. Landlords need to pay attention to authorities just as tenants do.”

The post contains nearly two dozen tips for preventing wildfire damage to property held in a Real Estate IRA, which in turn helps investors protect themselves. “It’s important to remember that protection is not always about financial protection,” said Jim Hitt. “Sometimes, protection is about what’s happening on the ground.”

For more information about how the Real Estate IRA can be better protected, visit http://www.AmericanIRA.com or call American IRA at 866-7500-IRA.

About:

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by James C. Hitt in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Mr. Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $250 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their self-directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a self-directed IRA administrator they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville, NC.