TrackVia Announces Triple Digit Q3 Growth

Increasingly, COOs are turning to low-code application platforms like TrackVia to digitize their operations and automate enterprise work.

TrackVia, the leading low-code application platform in the cloud, today announced triple digit sales growth in the third fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2017. Fueled by another great quarter, the company continues to be on track to grow new sales bookings by more than 100 percent.

“Chief Operating Officers must continually find ways to improve efficiency, ensure reliability, and lower costs,” said Pete Khanna, CEO of TrackVia. “Increasingly, they are turning to low-code application platforms to digitize their operations and automate enterprise work, performed both in the office and in the field.”

According to Forrester Research, the low-code development platform market is projected to have a year-over-year growth rate of 55% by 2020, reaching revenues in tens of billions of dollars(1). Recently, Forrester named TrackVia as one of the “providers that matter most” in the low-code development space(2).

The company also announced it had appointed Londonne Corder as vice president of marketing. Ms. Corder’s role is to continue to accelerate overall growth and further develop the company’s portfolio of mid-market and enterprise companies that use TrackVia to digitize their business-critical workflows.

“Operations leaders are at the core of digital transformation,” said Ms. Corder. “Numerous operational processes critical to the company’s success need to be digitized. However, most applications take too much time, money, and staff to develop and maintain – the very factors they are trying to eliminate. TrackVia delivers a liberating solution.”

Recent TrackVia customer examples include a water services company that mobilized its field installation technicians and sped up its accounts payable process; a global furniture manufacturer that improved quality control inspections across its various locations; and an engineering and construction firm that automated its work orders, reporting, and safety inspections performed by their field services team.

Ms. Corder brings more than 15 years of enterprise software experience to TrackVia. Prior to joining, she served as VP Marketing at EMS Software and has successfully driven software and SaaS revenue growth at Ping Identity and Brocade Communications. Ms. Corder holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from the University of Kansas.

About TrackVia

TrackVia is the only true low-code application platform in the cloud that specializes in streamlining and mobilizing critical operational processes and field workflows. The TrackVia platform allows businesses to rapidly create custom web and native mobile applications that unite executives, managers and workers with all their data, processes and collaboration in one environment accessible on any device. More than 600 businesses rely on TrackVia, including Honeywell, Leidos, DIRECTV, Healthways, Brinks and others. Learn more at: https://www.trackvia.com

(1) Vendor Landscape: A Fork In The Road For Low-Code Development Platforms, Forrester, July 2017

(2) The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For AD&D Pros, Q4 2017