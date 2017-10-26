Loffler Companies has been selected as a 2017 Elite Dealer by Affinity Business Communications, publisher of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week In Imaging, information and news publications for resellers of imaging technology, supplies, and services. This is the ninth consecutive year Loffler has earned this prestigious award and the tenth award in recent years.

The Elite Dealer Awards honor the best and the brightest in the imaging technology dealer community. This year’s Elite Dealer honorees were selected based on numerous criteria, including growth initiatives, innovative marketing programs, outstanding customer service, charitable contributions to the community, progressive workplace cultures and adaptability to an ever-changing market.

“Our focus is always on our clients,” said Jim Loffler, Loffler Companies Founder and CEO. “We listen, assess their current environment, learn what their needs are, and then build an innovative solution. Our attention to detail, follow through and award-winning service and support, help our clients improve and grow their businesses.”

"We're pleased to present the 2017 Elite Dealers and congratulate this year's honorees for their remarkable entrepreneurial spirit and accomplishments in a challenging marketplace and leading their dealerships toward the path of continued success," said Susan Neimes, managing editor of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week In Imaging.

The Elite Dealer recognition is the most recent for Loffler. This year Loffler Companies also was named to the Inc. 500/5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list for the tenth consecutive year. Loffler also was named a Star Tribune Top workplace for six years in a row, one of the “100 Best Places to Work in Minnesota” by Minnesota Business magazine for four consecutive years, and a Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal “Best Place to Work” for the past two years.

Loffler Companies, excelling under Jim Loffler’s leadership since 1986, continues to be the leading business technology and services provider in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Recognized nationally as a top Canon and Konica Minolta copier dealer, as well as an HP Elite Partner dealer, Loffler’s almost 500 employees work hard every day to exceed the expectations of clients, partners and the community.

Loffler’s offerings include IT Solutions, Multi-Functional Copiers, & Printers, Managed Print Services, IP Phones and Voice Recording, Software and Workflow Technologies and On-site Managed Services for mailrooms and copy centers. For more information about Loffler Companies, visit us online at http://www.loffler.com, or contact us at 952-925-6800 or via email at information(at)loffler(dot)com.