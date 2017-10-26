Concept Searching is joined by guest speaker Russ Stalters, information management strategist and former BP executive, who discusses real-life knowledge discovery scenarios using SharePoint, and the significant return on investment achieved using text analytics.

Concept Searching, the global leader in semantic metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management software is pleased to announce the ninth webinar in its 2017 Expert Webinar Series, ‘What You Don’t Know May Hurt You – Achieving Insight and Knowledge Discovery’, taking place on Tuesday, November 14th 2017.

The webinar discusses how text analytics and mining can boost the bottom line, through insight and knowledge discovery. Concept Searching is joined by guest speaker Russ Stalters, information management strategist and former BP executive, who discusses real-life knowledge discovery scenarios using SharePoint, and the significant return on investment achieved using text analytics.

Most organizations that attempt text mining or analytics use text-based searches, using metadata entered by end users. This type of option is incapable of retrieving results that include the meaning and value of content in context.

This webinar provides an overview of text analytics and mining and how the appropriate solution can be used to extract and refine the dataset, by business professionals with no expertise in programming languages or databases.

The ease of use makes this concept-based searching solution ideal for organizations with analysts and knowledge workers, who need to capture live information to address issues and develop opportunities, and are not technically oriented.

