The 6th Annual Gathering is anticipating over 500 illuminated jack o'lanterns. Enjoy a walk along the river and over the covered bridge and see over 500 illuminated pumpkins on the rocks and along the edges of the Ammonoosuc River

Local businesses around the Littleton region are working together to bring visitors and locals another pumpkin spectacular on the Ammonoosuc River. The Gathering of the Jack O’Lanterns started six years ago and has grown every year since with 2017 continuing the tradition, anticipating over 500 pumpkins. The main event of the weekend is the Gathering of the Jack O’Lanterns on Saturday evening but there are many events and activities to take part in throughout the weekend.

Boofest, held Friday, October 27th at 6 pm, will take place at the Colonial Theater in Bethlehem and will feature Circus Minimus, a one-man circus-in-a-suitcase. Friday evening festivities continue with an all ages music show at The Loading Dock showcasing Time Out Timmy and Mad Cat Habitat with doors opening at 7:30 and the show starting at 8pm. Tickets to both of Friday night’s events are limited.

Saturday kicks off with the Annual Littleton Police Department Halloween Festival held at the Littleton High School from 10am-12pm. This event is for grades K-6 and includes a pumpkin carving contest, bouncy houses, face painting and snacks. The Pumpkin Patch Hangout will be at the First Congregational Church from 4-6pm and will have warm food and kid-friendly activities.

The Littleton Food Co-op will be hosting a chili cook off from noon to 3pm and is open to chili cookers and tasters alike. Aylakai on Main St. will be helping transform people into zombies with hair and makeup assistance from noon to 5pm with the Zombie Walk starting there at 6pm.

Trick or Treating will take place on Main St., Cottage St. and Mill St. from 2-4pm. Food vendors will be available on Riverglen Lane from 3-8pm and the Littleton Senior Center will be having a bake sale from 5-8pm. Try a hand, or foot on the climbing wall that will be located on Riverglen Lane, a new addition for this year. Haunted Trick or Treating is hosted by the Upstage Players from 6-8pm, a family friendly event that costs $3 for adults, $2 for children and kids under 5 are free.

All of these fun-filled activities lead up to the main spectacle, the Gathering of the Jack O’Lanterns, which runs from 6-8pm on Saturday, October 28th. Enjoy a walk along the river and over the covered bridge and see over 500 illuminated pumpkins on the rocks and along the edges of the Ammonoosuc River and warm up at the bonfire run by the Littleton Volunteer Fire Department.

The fun doesn’t stop there, the evening continues with Phoenix Bazaar at 7pm and the House of Terror, hosted by the Upstage Players from 8-10pm. The House of Terror is for adults only and costs $5 per person. Saturday evening wraps up in Bethlehem at the Colonial Theatre at 8 pm with the Rocky Horror Picture Show. The weekend comes to a close with a buffet breakfast fundraiser at the Littleton Senior Center on Sunday, October 29th from 9-11am.

Littleton is known for being the cultural hub of the region and having community members that work together to put on various events and extracurricular activities for the community. The Gathering of the Jack O’Lanterns is yet another event that brings the community together to showcase its cohesiveness. Pumpkins can be dropped off at Littleton Bike and Fitness from noon to 5pm on both Friday and Saturday. For a full schedule of events and more information, please visit http://littletonareachamber.com/harvest-festival/ or call Littleton Bike & Fitness at 603-444-3437.