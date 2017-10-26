PlayerLync gives us the ability to create an informal, self-directed learning environment that is a measurable high-impact learning solution which supports our continuous development environment.

PlayerLync has entered into a long-term agreement with the Southwest Region of Lincoln Property Company, a leading property management and services organization, to support Lincoln's bold transformation of employee development and career pathing. The partnership signifies enterprise’s growing interest in modern learning software and performance support within the multifamily dwelling industry and marks PlayerLync's expansion into the property management market segment.

Lincoln has on-boarded half of their Southwest Region with PlayerLync on iPads as an onboarding video and resource library that's retrievable even when employees are offline, and the full deployment complete in February 2018.

“We're putting information in people's hands, at their point of need and we’re moving away from formal, directed classroom training. PlayerLync gives us the ability to create an informal, self-directed learning environment that is a measurable high-impact learning solution which supports our continuous development environment," states Jamie Dalferes, Regional VP Learning & Development. "Once fully deployed, we plan to use PlayerLync as an interactive mentoring tool for succession planning to help our associates achieve their professional goals at Lincoln,”

"We’re both honored and jazzed to partner with such a progressive company that’s pioneering the latest learning trends," said Cary Yocum, Head of Sales at PlayerLync. "Lincoln's desire to reinvent employee learning and instead create a modern learning and daily development culture is exactly why PlayerLync exists. There’s no productivity loss because people train daily, in the field, right where they work. Traditional employee training that removes people out of the field and into a classroom is costly, inefficient and no longer required."

PlayerLync removes the challenges of streaming or downloading videos and documents for field workers by automatically synchronizing content securely, in a highly-compressed format, onto Apple and Android mobile devices. Additionally, its xAPI solution (https://blog.playerlync.com/becoming-a-high-impact-learning-organization-by-leveraging-xapi), managerial reporting, and advanced digital forms enable managers to create and measure personalized learning experiences and even develop process flows that support the field workers. Frictionless access to content precisely at the point of need is the modern learning and work paradigm, and it results in significant cost savings and greater employee engagement.

"The response has been positive. PlayerLync fits the needs of our associates and allows us to supply them with the learning tools they need to meet and exceed company goals and expectations," said Dalferes. "We want to attract top talent that's interested in career progression, so we selected a learning solution that helps managers identify, retain and groom employees that want to grow into leadership roles while simultaneously streamlining our operational processes."

About PlayerLync

PlayerLync is modern learning software that integrates mobility, digital forms, content distribution, and daily performance management into a single solution that helps operational teams deliver exceptional customer experiences. Deskless workers can communicate with one another and immediately access valuable information anywhere they need it, even with no or slow network connectivity. PlayerLync enhances or replaces your current LMS by introducing a data-rich mobile learning environment to your teams so that companies can adopt the next generation of learning and performance support solutions for mobile workers.

For more information, visit https://www.playerlync.com

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East.

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. Through innovative management, property rehabilitation and award-winning new construction designs, Lincoln is now one of the largest operators of military housing in the country.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services