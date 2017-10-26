ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) October 26, 2017
Rising Media, Inc., a global events producer that organizes business and technology-related conferences and exhibitions; the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA®), a community of over 29,000 of the world’s leading Business Analysts; and Business Rule Solutions, a leading consultancy, announced their lineup of 40+ exhibitors and sponsors for the forthcoming Business Building Capability (BBC) conference, which takes place November 6-10, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.
Building Business Capability 2017 Sponsors and Exhibitors include:
- International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) - Official Association Sponsor
- Business Rule Solutions – Gold Sponsor
- Capsifi – Gold Sponsor
- iGrafx - Gold Sponsor
- Process Renewal Group - Gold Sponsor
- Rule Arts LLC - Gold Sponsor
- Signavio gmbh - Gold Sponsor
- International Institute of Learning-IIL - Silver Sponsor
- QualiWare - Silver Sponsor
- B2T Training - Bronze Sponsor
- Bob the BA – Bronze Sponsor
- International Requirements Engineering Board (IREB) - Bronze Sponsor
- iRise – Bronze Sponsor
- JustinMind - Bronze Sponsor
- Kinops - Bronze Sponsor
- MEGA - Bronze Sponsor
- Modern Requirements - Bronze Sponsor
- OnTask - Bronze Sponsor
- Prolaborate - Bronze Sponsor
- Red Hat, Inc. - Bronze Sponsor
- RMC Learning Solutions – Bronze Sponsor
- RMC Project Management Bookstore - Official Bookstore of Building Business Capability 2017 - Bronze Sponsor
- SAMU - Bronze Sponsor
- Seilevel and International Requirements Engineering Board (IREB) - Bronze Sponsor
- Sparx Systems - Bronze Sponsor
- TopTeam Analyst - Bronze Sponsor
- Watermark Learning - Bronze Sponsor
- APQC - Showcase Sponsor
- Interfacing Technologies - Showcase Sponsor
- Orion - Showcase Sponsor
- Rulesmatix - Showcase Sponsor
- Vizuri - Showcase Sponsor
- Benchmark Consulting - Display Sponsor
- Lucid Software - Display Sponsor
- OpenRules - Display Sponsor
- Papyrus Software – Display Sponsor
- Trisotech - Display Sponsor
- UBC Sauder Continuing Business Studies - Display Sponsor
- Everthere - Virtual Bag Partner
Plus, Media Partners: Business Analyst Times, the Central Florida Chapter of the IIBA®, ModernAnalyst.com, and The Object Management Group®.
In addition to traditional booth displays, BBC 2017 will feature a special vendor technology showcase in the Technology Briefing Theater located on the expo floor, where vendors will showcase their latest technology in 20 minute overviews to give attendees quick insight into the problem it solves and an understanding of whether they’d like to explore further. The sessions run during the two exhibition days (Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 9) and are open to all BBC 2017 attendees.
Companies interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at BBC 2017 should visit buildingbusinesscapability.com/sponsorship.
Rising Media also announced that Building Business Capability program chairs, Roger Burlton and Ron Ross, along with regular BBC speaker, John Zachman will present their recently launched Business Agility Manifesto during BBC 2017.
The Business Agility Manifesto presents a pathway forward for companies grappling with creating value in the face of constant change. With sections on:
- Perpetual Change
- Business Solution Agility
- Business Value Creation
- Value Chain
- Business Knowledge
- Business Knowledge Management
- Business Knowledge-Base
- Single Source of Business Truth
- Business Integrity
- Business Strategy
The authors will discuss the Manifesto during the “Opinion of Gurus” session on Friday, November 10, moderated by Roger Tregear. To submit anonymous questions in advance, contact content(at)risingmedia(dot)com. Download a copy of the Business Agility Manifesto here.
