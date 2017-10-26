Rising Media, Inc., a global events producer that organizes business and technology-related conferences and exhibitions; the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA®), a community of over 29,000 of the world’s leading Business Analysts; and Business Rule Solutions, a leading consultancy, announced their lineup of 40+ exhibitors and sponsors for the forthcoming Business Building Capability (BBC) conference, which takes place November 6-10, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.

Building Business Capability 2017 Sponsors and Exhibitors include:



International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) - Official Association Sponsor

Business Rule Solutions – Gold Sponsor

Capsifi – Gold Sponsor

iGrafx - Gold Sponsor

Process Renewal Group - Gold Sponsor

Rule Arts LLC - Gold Sponsor

Signavio gmbh - Gold Sponsor

International Institute of Learning-IIL - Silver Sponsor

QualiWare - Silver Sponsor

B2T Training - Bronze Sponsor

Bob the BA – Bronze Sponsor

International Requirements Engineering Board (IREB) - Bronze Sponsor

iRise – Bronze Sponsor

JustinMind - Bronze Sponsor

Kinops - Bronze Sponsor

MEGA - Bronze Sponsor

Modern Requirements - Bronze Sponsor

OnTask - Bronze Sponsor

Prolaborate - Bronze Sponsor

Red Hat, Inc. - Bronze Sponsor

RMC Learning Solutions – Bronze Sponsor

RMC Project Management Bookstore - Official Bookstore of Building Business Capability 2017 - Bronze Sponsor

SAMU - Bronze Sponsor

Seilevel and International Requirements Engineering Board (IREB) - Bronze Sponsor

Sparx Systems - Bronze Sponsor

TopTeam Analyst - Bronze Sponsor

Watermark Learning - Bronze Sponsor

APQC - Showcase Sponsor

Interfacing Technologies - Showcase Sponsor

Orion - Showcase Sponsor

Rulesmatix - Showcase Sponsor

Vizuri - Showcase Sponsor

Benchmark Consulting - Display Sponsor

Lucid Software - Display Sponsor

OpenRules - Display Sponsor

Papyrus Software – Display Sponsor

Trisotech - Display Sponsor

UBC Sauder Continuing Business Studies - Display Sponsor

Everthere - Virtual Bag Partner

Plus, Media Partners: Business Analyst Times, the Central Florida Chapter of the IIBA®, ModernAnalyst.com, and The Object Management Group®.

In addition to traditional booth displays, BBC 2017 will feature a special vendor technology showcase in the Technology Briefing Theater located on the expo floor, where vendors will showcase their latest technology in 20 minute overviews to give attendees quick insight into the problem it solves and an understanding of whether they’d like to explore further. The sessions run during the two exhibition days (Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 9) and are open to all BBC 2017 attendees.

Companies interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at BBC 2017 should visit buildingbusinesscapability.com/sponsorship.

Rising Media also announced that Building Business Capability program chairs, Roger Burlton and Ron Ross, along with regular BBC speaker, John Zachman will present their recently launched Business Agility Manifesto during BBC 2017.

The Business Agility Manifesto presents a pathway forward for companies grappling with creating value in the face of constant change. With sections on:

Perpetual Change

Business Solution Agility

Business Value Creation

Value Chain

Business Knowledge

Business Knowledge Management

Business Knowledge-Base

Single Source of Business Truth

Business Integrity

Business Strategy

The authors will discuss the Manifesto during the “Opinion of Gurus” session on Friday, November 10, moderated by Roger Tregear. To submit anonymous questions in advance, contact content(at)risingmedia(dot)com. Download a copy of the Business Agility Manifesto here.

About Rising Media

Rising Media is a global events and media producer excelling in Internet and technology-related events and content. Events include Inside 3D Printing, RoboUniverse, Virtual Reality Summit, Data Driven Business, Building Business Capability, Predictive Analytics World, eMetrics Summit, Digital Growth Unleashed, AllFacebook Marketing Conference, Search Marketing Expo, Affiliate Management Days, Influencer Marketing Days, Future of Immersive Leisure, Global Online Classifieds Summit, and Web Effectiveness Conference in the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, India, China, Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Brazil.

For more information, visit http://www.risingmedia.com.