AIM’s Alejandro Valles Obtains SMT Process Engineer Certification

AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce that Alejandro Valles, Applications Lab Engineer – Mexico, has successfully completed the SMTA Certification program, and is now recognized as a Certified SMT Process Engineer (CSMTPE).

The SMTA Certification Program is a three-day workshop, intended for experienced SMT Process and Manufacturing Engineers, where multiple SMT manufacturing process topics are reviewed and discussed in preparation for the final examination. The program concludes with a challenging day-long open book and closed book examination that requires both written answers and calculations, with the intent to enable the attendee to establish competitive credentials, as certified by the SMTA.

“We are proud of Alejandro’s achievements and delighted to have him on our R&D team,” said Dr. Mehran Maalekian, AIM’s R&D Director. “We are confident that Alejandro will continue to apply his expertise to support our ongoing R&D efforts, contributing to the success of our team.”

AIM Laboratory Capabilities

AIM’s focus on technology is sustained by its extensive laboratory capabilities. The Company continuously invests in state-of-the-art equipment to bolster both its applications and analytical labs. AIM laboratories are used for research and development, testing and optimization. Continuous laboratory upgrades and ongoing research enables AIM to deliver innovative solutions for the challenges of tomorrow.

About AIM

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, AIM Solder is a leading global manufacturer of assembly materials for the electronics industry with manufacturing, distribution and support facilities located throughout the world. AIM produces advanced solder products such as solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, epoxies, lead-free and halogen-free solder products, preforms, and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for a broad range of industries. A recipient of many prestigious SMT industry awards, AIM is strongly committed to innovative research and development of product and process improvement as well as providing customers with superior technical support, service and training. For more information about AIM, visit http://www.aimsolder.com.

