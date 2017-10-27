Losing power at home is not a fun time for anyone. It stops a number of home activities and these outages can often last hours.

Losing power at home is not a fun time for anyone. It stops a number of home activities and these outages can often last hours. Instead of just sitting in the dark, why not get a backup generator? With that in mind, the team at Wildhorse Propane has released a report on the various benefits of having a propane backup generator.

Wildhorse Propane has been providing propane service and sales for over 30 years to communities including propane to Salinas. Whether you need to purchase a tank of propane in Salinas, anywhere in Monterey county, or need your propane connection serviced, the professionals at Wildhorse Propane are able to help.

The Benefits of Having a Propane Backup Generator

Having a backup generator is always a good idea. Simply put, power and energy outages are not predictable and a generator can make a difference in comfort and for taking care of chores. There are various different types of generators, but here are a few reasons why choosing for a backup generator powered by propane is good decision.

Extremely Long Shelf Life

When compared to generators powered by gasoline or diesel, propane will last a long time. This is important because power outages are tough to predict. Depending on the circumstances, the power can go out several times a year or not for years. The right propane generator is going to work when it is needed and will often work longer than other generators.

Peace of Mind

In addition to having a longer shelf life than other generators, propane backup generators are simply more reliable. Even if the generator isn’t run for months and months, there will be no buildup of carbon and it won’t have any contaminants present (like other generators might have after a long period of unused). Propane generators can help a homeowner feel confident that it will fire up and work perfectly, no matter what.

Cleaner and Quieter

Generators have a tendency to be extremely loud, which can be annoying during loud outages. While they are not silent, propane generators are much quieter than their gas and diesel fueled counterparts. Also, many generators are not good for the environment in the least. However, propane generators burn much cleaner than others which is good for the environment and family comfort and safety.

If you have any questions regarding services and sales of propane in Salinas or surrounding communities, be sure to reach out to Wildhorse Propane:

Wildhorse Propane & Appliances

50557 Wildhorse Road

King City, CA 93930

(831) 385-4827

Press release by San Luis Obispo SEO company Access Publishing, 806 9th Street, #2D, Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 226-9890.