The Real Estate IRA is an investment vehicle through which retirement investors place real estate in a nest egg. But there is a lot of confusion as to the limitations—and freedoms—within a Self-Directed IRA, as well as how these properties contrast with holding a Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT. Recently on the American IRA blog, CEO Jim Hitt explained these differences and what it means to hold motels and hotels within a Real Estate IRA.

Jim Hitt started off by noting that motels and hotels are perfectly valid real estate holdings that can generate plenty of money for those looking to diversify out of the stock market and hold real assets. For example, Jim Hitt noted, holding a Real Estate IRA allows tax-deferred growth that immediately helps an investor with wiggle room in the budget for maintaining their real estate property.

“People don’t know just how powerful a Real Estate IRA can be,” Jim Hitt said. “The simple fact is, if you understand these accounts and you understand real estate, those are two distinct skills that can add up to a lot of money gained over the long term. And investors should also know that there is more than just one individual property type available within a Real Estate IRA. There are plenty of options for people to make money—the key is finding the right opportunities to match an individual situation.”

The REIT, on the other hand, is simply a trust through which investors can acquire some exposure to real estate without worrying about the direct investments themselves. It’s a bit like buying stock in individual real estate, which is a simple way for those who don’t understand real estate to develop some diversification in their portfolio.

“The value of the Real Estate IRA is that it offers so many incentives for those who want to diversify properly,” said Jim Hitt. “When you hold assets including stocks and real estate, you feel very secure in retirement. This is not a coincidence.”

