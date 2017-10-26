R3 Solutions Releases the R3 GovCon Suite Fall 2017

Our customers within the government contracting industry work on complex proposals and deliver and manage complex programs and contracts every day. This Fall 2017 Release is making that work simpler."

R3 Solutions, a leading provider of software that helps government contractors win, deliver, and manage their work, today released the R3 GovCon Suite Fall 2017. The R3 GovCon Suite is an integrated set of applications that drives better results for government contractors by improving the way they work. The applications are WinCenter Capture and Proposal Management, Task Order Factory, GovCon Program Management, and Contract Management for GovCon.

“Our customers within the government contracting industry work on complex proposals and deliver and manage complex programs and contracts every day,” said William Rogers, Vice President and Chief Solutions Architect at R3. “The theme of Fall 2017 is to make that work simpler. We’ve added a new product to the Suite and included many new features and capabilities that all focus on making the work simpler and easier for the customer.”

Highlights of the Fall 2017 Release include:



Task Order Factory – Task Order Factory is a new application in the R3 GovCon Suite. Targeted to those government contractors who hold IDIQ, GWAC, or MATOC contracts, it simplifies the way organizations track, respond to, and report on task orders.

Record View – The Record View is a new, innovative feature now available in all the R3 GovCon Suite applications. It brings all the work, data, and information together in one view, enabling the user to work from one, centralized location instead of bouncing around to multiple screens, sites, or apps.

Other Features and Capabilities – Fall 2017 includes additional features and capabilities all designed to simplify the work of government contractors. Some of those include My Work, Role-based Actions, Proposal Schedule View, and a Master Calendar.

“Our customers are moving from old, manual processes to automated systems,” said Rogers. “Simplifying these systems, like we’ve done with the Fall 2017 Release, is critical because it drives user adoption.”

The GovCon Suite runs on Microsoft SharePoint. It is available on-premises or through Amazon Web Services.

For more information, visit the R3 GovCon Suite Fall 2017 Release page.

About R3 Solutions

R3 Solutions is a leading provider of software that helps government contractors win, deliver, and manage their work. Our applications organize, streamline, and automate work across the entire business lifecycle so contractors can free up time and energy to focus on what’s important—winning more business and delivering quality work. All of our applications run on Microsoft SharePoint. For more information, visit http://www.R3forGovCon.com