ThinkDeeply Visual Search Technology Debuts at Oracle Open World

ThinkDeeply, an applied artificial intelligence company, is pleased to announce that it is now an Oracle Silver Partner and that its visual search technology was recently used to demonstrate the role visual search can play in improving customer support experiences at the Oracle Open World Conference in Redwood Shores, California.

See Oracle Partner Page at https://solutions.oracle.com/scwar/scr/Partner/SCPP-OSDHJAIU.html

The conference session entitled “Innovations in Customer Service” and the related live demonstrations in the exhibit hall included a prototype of a futuristic customer service experience for a major motorcycle manufacturer. In the demo, a customer support agent engages an customer regarding service to their motorcycle. When the customer did not know the exact model number, the agent instructed the customer to snap a picture of the bike. This picture became part of the customer service history and triggered ThinkDeeply’s visual search services to look-up the bike in real-time and present the motorcycle’s model number and support information to the end-customer and agent. This approach works particularly well for mobile use cases where easy access to a phone’s digital camera can replace typing complex search details. The design can be readily extended to include component parts recognition as well. Although the scenarios presented applies to conventional customer service use cases, the ThinkDeeply's technology was also shown as a natural launching point for augmented reality (AR) sessions that assist a customer with visualizing the product and service related procedures in real time for the specific product found by visual search.

“This is just one example of how an enterprise can apply visual search to improve customer experience,” said Rajesh Kommineni, ThinkDeeply President and CEO. He continued, “For anyone that uses their mobile phone to chat or text images, the benefits of this type of technology are intuitive and obvious. It often delights and exceeds expectations at a critical point in an enterprise’s relationship with a customer.”

About ThinkDeeply

ThinkDeeply provides enterprise-grade AI solutions to business problems. The company’s premier product is enterprise visual search for e-commerce, primarily in the home furnishing and home decor market. ThinkDeeply is now entering into several other vertical markets including customer service, healthcare, real estate, and object selection for AR/VR applications.