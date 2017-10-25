Wayne Homes Hosts Trade Partner Exhibition

Wayne Homes employees speak with Kwikset representatives at the Trade Partner Expo held on October 18 and 19, 2017. We believe that being the most educated home building company is essential to being able to serve our customers’ changing needs and desires.

Wayne Homes, an Ohio-based custom home builder that specializes in on-your-lot homes, hosted their Trade Partner Expo on October 18 and 19, 2017 where employees and trade partners gathered at The Galaxy in Wadsworth, Ohio.

The exhibition was designed to give Wayne Homes’ sales and construction teams, as well as the home office employees, a deeper knowledge of individual building products and why those specific products are chosen. This was also a chance for Wayne Homes employees to learn about new products that are just coming to market.

Vice President of Purchasing, Tom Benedict, created the event in 2013 to expand employee knowledge when it came to the products customers were using to build their dream homes.

“The expo is an exciting way to expose the Wayne Homes team to the innovative products that our suppliers already offer,” Benedict said. “We believe that being the most educated home building company is essential to being able to serve our customers’ changing needs and desires.”

Having actual products put together and on display was a great visual aid for Wayne Home’s employees. This gave the trade partners the opportunity to showcase their products as well as demonstrate new products that are available.

“Each year I have found the expo to be more valuable than the one before,” Megan Moncrief, Design Center Coordinator, said. “It gave us the chance to talk with the experts all in one place. The one on one conversation with each of the trades has given me more knowledge of all of the products we offer.”

The newest addition to this year’s expo was the waterproofing systems display highlighting GMX. Other partners in attendance included: Famous Supply; Aristokraft Cabinetry by MasterBrand Cabinets; Barrington Carpet and Flooring; Mohawk; Ardex; Alside; Wayne Dalton; Silverline by Andersen Windows and Doors; L.J. Smith Stair Systems; CertainTeed; Glen-Gery Brick; Milliken Millwork, Inc.; Pella; Flowguard Gold Pipe and Fittings by Lubrizol; Hohler Heating and Cooling; Carrier; Sherwin Williams; Gerber; Blanco; Parksite; Sturd Corp; Railing Dynamic, Inc.; Sterling; Mooney & Moses; DOW Building Solutions; Fypon; Rheem; Metrie; Kwikset; Baldwin; Pfister; and Safe-N-Sound Home Management Solutions.

