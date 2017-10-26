New patients in need of All-on-4® dental implants in Burnaby, BC can receive lasting treatment from Drs. Parviz Roshan, Siamak Tehrani and Milton Reskovich, without a referral. Dental implants differ from traditional dentures in several key areas, including convenience, long-term stability and healthy stimulation of bone tissue.

Tooth loss is a common occurrence among adults in the United States, and may occur as a result of periodontal disease, injuries, accidents, or certain diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. When adults lose multiple teeth, they often turn to traditional dentures as a quick and affordable tooth replacement solution. Drs. Roshan, Tehrani and Reskovich offer a convenient and long-lasting alternative to traditional denture appliances called All-on-4. Patients interested in receiving dental implants in Burnaby, BC, are encouraged to find out more about the All-on-4 system and how it can benefit them.

Unlike traditional denture appliances, the All-on-4 system is held in place with four sturdy implant posts that are inserted into the jaw. Fixed All-on-4 dental implants are intended to be brushed and flossed just like natural teeth for optimal oral health. This solution offers increased stability and a secure fit without the use of adhesives. Another unique benefit of the All-on-4 system is that the dental implants encourage bone health by stimulating the bone tissue each time the wearer chews. Natural tooth roots perform this same function and prevent bone degradation from occurring.

Patients with missing teeth or traditional dentures are encouraged to find out if they are good candidates for All-on-4 dental implants in Burnaby, BC. Consultations with Drs. Roshan, Tehrani and Reskovich can be scheduled by calling Wall Centre Dental at 604-879-3333 or by visiting http://www.wallcentre-dental.com.

About the Practice

Wall Centre Dental provides personalized dental care for patients in Vancouver, BC. Dr. Parviz Roshan is an implant and cosmetic dentist and Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. Dr. Roshan, who has practiced dentistry since 2003, graduated from the University of Jondishapour and University of Toronto, one of the oldest and most respected dental educational centers. Deeply committed to continuing education, Dr. Roshan has advanced training in Laser Dentistry, IV Conscious Sedation, Neuromuscular and Cosmetic Dentistry. As a certified Chao Pinhole® Surgical Technique provider, Dr. Roshan is proud to be at the forefront of a revolutionary new approach to repairing gum recession. To learn more about the dental services available at Wall Centre Dental, please visit http://www.wallcentre-dental.com or call 604-879-3333 to schedule a consultation with Dr. Roshan.