While maternity and nursing pillows for infants come with removable slip covers, most covers are not waterproof and must be removed, washed, dried and replaced. Fortunately, an inventor from N.Y., has come up with a much more convenient option, along with a similar application for child car seats.

He developed a prototype for the patent-pending TRAVEL REMOVABLE SLIP COVER to protect maternity pillows, nursing pillows and child car seats against spills, food residue and leaking diapers. As such, it maintains sanitary conditions for infants and young children and prevents the spread of germs and disease. At the same time, it is safe, comfortable and attractive. Furthermore, this useful accessory is easy to apply and remove. It is also durable, washable and reusable. Other benefits include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor’s business experience inspired the idea. “This invention is actually a response to feedback we received from our customers over the years regarding the need for an efficient and safe way to replace the protective cover for maternity pillows, nursing pillows and children's car seats," he said.

