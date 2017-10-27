ACT Capital Advisors Announces Gary Gessel as Managing Director

Gary Gessel

ACT Capital Advisors announced today that Gary Gessel has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Mr. Gessel will focus on helping business owners in Pierce County achieve an optimal outcome when they decide to sell their company.

Gessel was President and COO of Milgard Windows and Doors of Fife, Washington for 9 years, beginning in 2008. Milgard is one of the largest and most trusted names in windows and doors. The Company operates 16 manufacturing and assembly facilities in 12 locations in the Western U.S. to provide just-in-time delivery to customers in all of its major markets. Milgard products are distributed through Home Depot, Lowe's Companies and over 3,700 dealer locations across the U.S. and Canada. Gessel helped the company navigate through the recession. He implemented strategies to restructure the company focus, gained market share and implemented new products. The new products now represent 30% of the company’s total revenue.

Prior to his role at Milgard, Gessel served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer with Nalley’s Fine Foods in Tacoma.

A Tacoma resident since 1983, Gessel has established deep roots in Pierce County. Gessel has a B.S. from Brigham Young University in Mathematics and a Master’s Degree from Purdue University in Industrial Administration.

“I am looking forward to developing the South Puget Sound market for ACT,” said Gessel. “There are thousands of businesses in this area that can benefit from the M&A guidance that ACT provides. ACT has an excellent deal support process, that when combined with my M&A background, will enable me to deliver a full-service investment banking experience to my clients.”

Bob Hild, ACT Capital Advisors Chairman and Managing Director said “It’s great to have a seasoned executive like Gary Gessel on our team. His business expertise will be central to helping us build ACT’s South Puget Sound M&A practice. Business owners from Tacoma to Olympia will know they are in good hands with Gary when they go to sell their company.”

Gary Gessel can be reached at ggessel(at)actcapitaladvisors.com.

ACT Capital Advisors, LLC is a leading Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and Corporate Finance firm that represents lower-middle-market companies ($5 million to $50 million in annual revenues) across a variety of sectors and industries, including industrial manufacturing, information technology, construction, healthcare, aerospace, consumer staple/discretionary, oil and energy, as well as outsourced services. The firm provides strategic financial advice to closely held, family-owned, as well as private equity sponsored organizations and corporate shareholders that wish to sell their company, raise growth capital, or secure commercial financing. Leveraging ACT’s deep industry-wide knowledge and strategic auction process, clients appreciate ACT’s approach, pairing the professional expertise of a national investment banking firm with the senior level attention and entrepreneurial creativity of a smaller enterprise.