Foundations Recovery Network (FRN), a recognized leader in the field of integrated treatment for substance abuse and co-occurring mental health concerns, is proud to announce new in-network insurance options with Humana and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. This gives more people access to FRN’s evidence-based treatment, with outcomes that consistently exceed the national average.

Foundations Recovery Network is committed to creating lifetime relationships for long-term recovery. These expanded insurance options give FRN the ability to build stronger relationships as the company strives to be the last call anyone needs to make when struggling with an addiction. Our clinical staff is honored to work with those insured with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and Humana as we aspire to demonstrate positive outcomes for this patient population.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is the Volunteer State’s largest health plan. FRN’s in-network status expands coverage options at The Oaks at La Paloma, a residential treatment center located in Memphis, and FRN’s two Tennessee outpatient locations, Foundations Memphis and Foundations Nashville.

FRN’s relationship with Humana means additional coverage options for those seeking residential treatment at Skywood Recovery in Michigan, Black Bear Lodge in Georgia, Talbott Recovery in Georgia, Michael’s House in California and Tennessee’s The Oaks at La Paloma. Also included in the new coverage are FRN’s outpatient locations in Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, San Diego, San Francisco, Memphis and Nashville.

For more information, visit FoundationsRecoveryNetwork.com.