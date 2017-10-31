CAMELOT’s DDMRP extension for SAP Integrated Business Planning helps companies more easily integrate the Demand-Driven MRP concept into SAP Integrated Business Planning.

Consulting specialist CAMELOT Management Consultants is now offering companies an exclusive training and education program for "Demand-Driven Supply Chain Management (DDSCM)." The program is aimed at managers and employees in supply chain management, purchasing, and operations who are responsible for the implementation of the DDSCM concept in their companies. DDSCM is a revolutionary supply chain management method that focuses on actual customer demand and is quickly establishing itself as the new standard in many companies.

"The concept of Demand-Driven Supply Chain Management is on the rise, and we recognize that our customers are interested in increasing knowledge of it within their organizations. Therefore, we now offer companies the appropriate training programs in addition to our classic consulting and implementation offerings in the area of DDSCM," says Dr. Josef Packowski, CEO of CAMELOT Consulting Group, in regard to the new offer.

The program includes trainings to become a "Demand-Driven Leader (DDL)" and a "Demand-Driven Planner (DDP)," following the standards of the Demand Driven Institute (DDI), the global authority on “demand-driven” education, training and compliance. All trainings and courses are conducted by DDI-certified instructors. In addition to regular course dates that are open to all companies, trainings can also be conducted in-house. An overview of the training offerings can be found at http://www.camelot-mc.com/us.

CAMELOT Group is among the worldwide pioneers and consulting leaders for Demand-Driven Supply Chain Management. As a global affiliate of the Demand Driven Institute (DDI), CAMELOT offers a unique, comprehensive service portfolio for DDSCM, from strategy development to implementation of SAP software systems. CAMELOT is the only consulting firm in the world that is both a DDI and an SAP partner. Among CAMELOT Group's latest innovations for Demand-Driven Supply Chain Management is the SAP software-based solution Demand-Driven MRP for SAP® Integrated Business Planning, which allows DDSCM concepts to be implemented in SAP® Integrated Business Planning, the new cloud solution for real-time supply chain planning.

"CAMELOT’s DDMRP extension for SAP Integrated Business Planning helps companies more easily integrate the Demand-Driven MRP concept into SAP Integrated Business Planning. It is not only the first enhancement solution for SAP Integrated Business Planning, but a central milestone in our strategy to deliver an open and extendable infrastructure for our fast-growing and state-of-the-art supply chain planning platform,” remarks Franz Hero, SVP and Head of SAP Digital SCM Development at SAP SE.

About CAMELOT Management Consultants Inc.

CAMELOT Management Consultants is a globally-leading consulting specialist for value chain management in the process, consumer packaged goods and industrial manufacturing industries. The firm is a sector of the CAMELOT Group, headquartered in Mannheim, Germany and comprised of over 1,700 professionals worldwide. Their integrated consulting approach and close collaboration with renowned technology specialists guarantees project success along all consulting phases: from decision-making to the organizational and technical implementation.