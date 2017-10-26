New Podcast offers insight on why the Republicans seem to be targeting 401(k) plans and IRAs to pay for tax cuts Reducing 401(k) plan or IRA benefits would be a disastrous decision for the Trump Administration and would have a catastrophic impact on American retirement savings

Adam Bergman, a partner with the IRA Financial Group, the leading provider of “checkbook control” self-directed IRA LLC and Solo 401(k) plan solutions, discusses impact of the Trump tax plan on 401(k) and IRA plans in a recent podcast. The podcast titled,” The Trump Tax Plan and the 401(k) Plan, discussed the reasoning behind the Republican focus on retirement plans, specifically 401(k) plan contributions as a way of generating sufficient revenue to pay for the tax cuts. The podcast also explores why politicians have been focusing on Roth IRA as a source of generating increased tax revenues. “Reducing 401(k) plan or IRA benefits would be a disastrous decision for the Trump Administration and would have a catastrophic impact on American retirement savings,” stated Adam Bergman, partner with the IRA Financial Group. Accordingly, President Trump has already clearly stated that any new tax plan would not impact 401(k) plans.



