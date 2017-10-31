NCWM Forms National Cannabis Task Group

Medical Cannabis As the trend to legalize cannabis continues, the last thing we need is a patchwork of conflicting regulatory requirements from one state to the next.

The National Conference on Weights and Measures (NCWM) has announced the formation of a Cannabis Task Group which will develop uniform weights and measures standards for this growing industry.

Whether weights and measures officials agree with legalized cannabis or not, they are being charged with regulating the industry and it raises many questions such as these.



What are the precision requirements for scales used in direct sale?

Are there special considerations when verifying net weight of packaged goods?

Are there special safety considerations?

Are there special considerations for personnel policies?

NCWM Chairman James Cassidy, City of Cambridge, MA Weights and Measures Department, is forming the Cannabis Task Group to study these and other questions surrounding the regulation of cannabis sales. It will be charged to provide guidance materials for regulators and industry as this new market expands so that it may be handled uniformly and professionally from state to state.

“As the trend to legalize cannabis continues, the last thing we need is a patchwork of conflicting regulatory requirements from one state to the next,” said Cassidy. “That creates conflict between state agencies and certainly doesn’t serve the industry well either.” Cassidy explained that model national standards are and always have been the primary mission of NCWM, specifically to avoid conflicting regulations. “This task group will be a combination of regulatory and industry representatives working together for reasonable and effective approaches to this new market sector.”

The National Conference on Weights and Measures is a professional nonprofit association of state and local weights and measures officials, federal agencies, manufacturers, retailers and consumers. NCWM has developed national weights and measures standards since 1905. The organization brings the right interests together to keep pace with innovative advancements in the marketplace.