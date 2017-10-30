Expert advisory firm Newport Board Group, LLC continues to expand locally, announcing today the admission of Martin Rosendale, a life sciences entrepreneur and executive as a member of the LLC and Partner in its Mid-Atlantic practice.

Mr. Rosendale brings more than three decades of relevant experience to Newport's expert network, advising emerging growth and lower middle-market companies on a wide range of strategic growth and operational topics. Rosendale has a proven record of driving sustainable results and enhancing enterprise value, with deep experience supporting and leading both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations on critical business issues and bridging the gap between government and private sector practices.

"Marty Rosendale is a significant addition to our advisory team to serve life science clients, many of which are focused on accelerating to their next phases of growth," said Tony Cord, Managing Director of Newport Board Group’s Mid-Atlantic practice. “We are confident Marty's senior level industry expertise, outstanding reputation and connections will be invaluable to life science leaders tackling their unique complex growth challenges," he added. Rosendale will merge his biotech and medical devices sciences consultancy, Selnova, LLC into Newport as part of the transition.

At Newport, Rosendale’s focus will be advising executive teams, boards of directors and investor groups on corporate and business strategy, and help drive operational improvements and access to resources to support growth. His specific areas of focus include high-potential funded start-ups, emerging growth companies with 20100 employees, and lower mid-market companies with over 100 employees and generating revenues. Marty will be available to serve clients locally regionally and nationally.

“I am proud and excited to join the team of executive experts at the Newport Board Group. Life science industries hold the promise of a healthier, safer and more abundant future. Together with the expert network of the Newport Board Group, we will help companies and CEOs in these industries navigate the challenges they face from start up through commercial growth,” said Martin Rosendale.

Prior to joining Newport, Mr. Rosendale most recently led Selnova, LLC, and concurrently served as Advisor to the Board of the Tech Council of Maryland while spearheading the successful merger of the Chesapeake Region Technology Council with the Tech Council of Maryland to form the Maryland Technology Council. He has served as a senior leader and CEO in multiple organizations including Nuo Therapeutics, Core Dynamics, ZLB Bioplasma and the American Red Cross.

Rosendale is a member of several industry associations including the Maryland Technology Council and the American Association of Blood Banks. He and his family reside in Mount Airy, Maryland.

Newport Board Group is a unique national professional services firm of CEOs, senior executives and board members who collaborate to serve emerging growth and entrepreneurial middle market companies and the private equity firms that invest in them. By working together in local practices in major cities and across the country, Newport partners create solutions to help clients improve their performance and valuation and become more transaction-ready.

For an interview or photograph, please contact Mark Rosenman, Chief Knowledge Officer at mark.rosenman(at)newportboardgroup.com or 973.509.3838