Dominion Harbor

Dominion Harbor Enterprises, a patent transaction and advisory company, announces today that its subsidiary Monument Peak Ventures (MPV) has entered into a patent license renewal agreement with Nokia for the MPV Kodak digital imaging portfolio.

MPV acquired the iconic Kodak digital imaging portfolio of nearly 4,000 patent assets earlier in 2017. MPV continues to renew more than a dozen previous licensees as well as strike new licenses among global imaging leaders in: autonomous vehicles, camera mfg., optics mfg., medical imaging, smartphones, social photo sharing, and eCommerce.

“We are pleased to complete this renewal agreement with Nokia,” said David Pridham, CEO of Dominion Harbor. “We are delighted to see such a leader in creating the technology to connect the world amongst our licensees for this portfolio.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is one of the world’s premiere intellectual property transaction and advisory firms. It provides its clients with unmatched transactional expertise, a full spectrum of IP transaction and advisory services, and unrivaled access to highly targeted and credentialed licensees. DHE maintains its industry leadership with its IPedia patent intelligence solution, IPWire.com – The Patent Expert’s Resource and its most recent online endeavor IP…Frequently – the leading IP industry podcast.

For more information, please contact:

Monica Gutierrez at 214-414-1164 or email monica@dominionharbor.com