“We are honored to have Deputy Secretary Bernhardt and Attorney General Landry as speakers at this important conference, the first of its kind since the election of Donald Trump,” said Tim Huelskamp, president of The Heartland Institute.

David Bernhardt, deputy secretary of the Interior Department, will be the closing keynote speaker and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will deliver the luncheon keynote address at the America First Energy Conference on November 9 in Houston, Texas.

“We are honored to have Deputy Secretary Bernhardt and Attorney General Landry as speakers at this important conference, the first of its kind since the election of Donald Trump,” said Tim Huelskamp, president of The Heartland Institute. “Both gentlemen are leading long-needed efforts to restore the nation’s climate and energy policy a more sensible and science-based footing. The title of the America First Energy Conference says it all. We can, and will, restore America as a global energy leader while still protecting the environment.”

Other keynote speakers include Joe Leimkuhler, vice president of drilling at LLOG Exploration, and Alan Chamberlain, Ph.D., former president of Cedar Strat and former geologist for Exxon, Marathon, and Gulf. To view the current schedule, click here.

The Heartland Institute – known globally for hosting 12 International Conferences on Climate Change since 2008 – has put together the America First Energy Conference to examine the scientific, economic, and political foundations of President Trump’s America First Energy Plan.

WHAT: The America First Energy Conference

WHEN: Thursday, November 9, 2017 (7:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.)

WHERE: J.W. Marriott Galleria Hotel in Houston, Texas

REQUEST MEDIA CREDENTIALS: Register here

Trump has already turned back years of President Barack Obama’s anti-energy policies, allowing the United States to once again emerge as a global energy leader. The administration has canceled the Clean Energy Plan and, just this week, announced the end of “sue and settle” policies at the Environmental Protection Agency – a practice that allowed extremist groups to set national policy via litigation. These are amazing events that would have been impossible had Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election.

To discuss this remarkable moment in history, The Heartland Institute is gathering the country’s best energy policy experts, as well as key players in the industry, at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Houston, Texas on Thursday, November 9, 2017, for its America First Energy Conference. It’s an event that will explain what has happened, and more importantly, what comes next.

The program will feature three plenary keynote sessions and 12 panel discussions, which will run concurrently. The panel discussions will address:



Energy and Prosperity

The Cost of Excessive Regulation

The Shale Oil and Gas Revolution

Energy and Agriculture

The Future of Coal

Benefits of Ending the War on Fossil Fuels

National Security and Energy Policy

Protecting Human Health

Protecting the Environment

The Latest Climate Science

The “Endangerment Finding”

Reforming EPA

To request media credentials click here. If you have any questions, please contact Heartland Institute Director of Communications Jim Lakely at jlakely@heartland.org or call/text his cell: 312-731-9364.

The Heartland Institute is a 33-year-old national nonprofit organization headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Its mission is to discover, develop, and promote free-market solutions to social and economic problems. For more information, visit our website or call 312/377-4000.