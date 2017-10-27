Coastal Bridge Advisors Makes Moves to Expand

Coastal Bridge Advisors, an independent wealth management firm with approximately $2 billion in client assets, looks to expand its operations into the San Francisco Area, led by newly promoted Advisor, Sarah Simon, JD. On September 30, 2017, Sarah Simon made the move to Mill Valley, located just north of the heart of San Francisco, in effort to focus on the growth of the firm in the Bay area and beyond.

“Now entering our tenth year as a firm, we recognized an opportunity to expand the Coastal Bridge Advisors presence in Northern California with the hope of establishing a permanent residence in San Francisco and drive ourselves to be a permanent fixture across both coasts,” says Founding Partner Kevin Burns. He adds, “We are excited to announce the promotion of Sarah Simon to the Advisor role, and we look forward to the work and energy that she will bring to furthering our business development efforts in the Bay Area.”

In her new role as Advisor, Sarah will act as steward to current and prospective clients, introducing them to the firm’s expansive portfolio of wealth management services including long-range financial planning, portfolio and investment management, tax advice, concentrated stock hedging, lending, cash management and alternative investment due diligence. Sarah will also continue to assist with the firm’s portfolio planning efforts, specifically in regards to trust and estate issues.

Sarah joined Coastal Bridge Advisors in 2012 as a Planning Associate, was promoted to Associate Advisor in 2015, and was most recently promoted to Advisor in September of 2017.

Sarah received a J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law and earned a B.A. in Economics with a minor in Asian Studies graduating in the top 5% of her class from the University of North Carolina. She currently maintains residences in both San Francisco and New York City. She will lead the firm’s business development efforts in the Bay area, working between Mill Valley as well as Coastal Bridge’s offices in Los Angeles and Westport.

About Coastal Bridge Advisors:

Coastal Bridge Advisors is an independent Registered Investment Advisor offering a full range of wealth management and virtual family office services to discerning families across the country. From its offices in Westport, CT and Los Angeles, CA, Coastal Bridge provides its clients with sophisticated advice and highly personalized service. Through its collaborative approach, Coastal Bridge seeks to provide clarity and control for its clients, while developing and executing strategies which are designed to positively impact their financial well-being. More information about the firm can be found at http://www.coastalbridgeadvisors.com