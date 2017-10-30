Mason, Ohio Headquarters Our ability to propel the growth and success of our customers is at the heart of our business and we simply could not do what we do without the team we’ve got.

STACK Construction Technologies, provider of the first and only 100% cloud- based takeoff and estimating software for the construction industry, has been named a finalist on the 15th annual Best Places to Work list, sponsored by the Cincinnati Business Courier.

The Best Places to Work awards recognize the Greater Cincinnati employers with the most engaged employees. This year, STACK joins 75 other local companies on the prestigious list. To be considered, company employees completed an anonymous, employee engagement survey providing honest feedback about the company’s culture and employee work experience. The survey was conducted and responses were ranked by an independent third party.

“I’m honored to spend each day working with such a talented and passionate group of professionals. Our ability to propel the growth and success of our customers is at the heart of our business and we simply could not do what we do without the team we’ve got. We work hard to ensure STACK is a fun and engaging place to work and we’re incredibly grateful to have those qualities positively reflected in our employee feedback,” said Phil Ogilby, CEO of STACK Construction Technologies.

STACK has grown more than 300% since 2014. “Having an outstanding staff that is focused on our customers’ needs has been an essential element of that growth. Our goal is to help contractors grow their businesses with our fast, easy-to-use takeoff and estimating software. Our 100% cloud-based technology gives customers the ability to bid more work, in less time and ultimately win more profitable work!”

To be considered as a finalist for the Best Places to Work award, companies were rated in areas such as senior leadership, team effectiveness, work recognition and benefits on the employee survey administered and tabulated by Quantum Workplace. Winners in each of the five size categories will be announced during a pep-rally style awards celebration on November 8th, 2017 at Xavier University’s Cintas Center.

