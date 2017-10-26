Gilsbar One of America’s Top 100 Healthiest Employers

Gilsbar is honored to be the recipient of the prestigious “Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America Award.” This award is one of the highest, most-coveted distinctions, with only 100 companies in the US earning the designation each year.

“Gilsbar believes health is more than a business issue and the executives work to keep this at the forefront of our company culture,” said Mary Ann Loeffler, a Marketing Coordinator and Gilsbar employee of over 10 years. “Throughout our last few years of significant growth, our culture of health continues to be important to the executive team and is well-communicated to employees.”

"We're at an important moment in health.” said Phil Daniels, Co-Founder of the Healthiest Employer awards program. “The confluence of data, technology and rise of specialized vendors are giving employers the tools they need to help stabilize cost and improve their population's health. What organizations choose to do in this moment will shape the future of healthcare in America."

To be considered for this honorable award, Gilsbar was scored on the following six critical elements of workplace wellness:



Culture and leadership commitment

Foundational components

Annual planning

Communications and marketing

Programming and interventions

Reporting and analysis

Gilsbar was awarded this honor on September 19, 2017, during the Fitbit Captivate Conference in Chicago, IL. Honorees were recognized for their vision, culture, expertise, feedback process, metrics tracked and technological prowess.

About Gilsbar, LLC

Established in 1959, Gilsbar, LLC® is one of the largest privately-held insurance services organizations in the country. Recognized as a catalyst for creating healthy businesses, Gilsbar, LLC® offers self-funded and fully-insured benefit plan management services, along with Wellness, Advocacy, and overall Population Health Management. Gilsbar, LLC’s integrated delivery model improves the health and well-being of its members, resulting in significant health plan savings for its clients.

Gilsbar, LLC® has been honored by Inc. magazine for its sustained growth, Modern Healthcare and Business Insurance magazines as a Best Place to Work, and WELCOA and the American Heart Association for its proven wellness methodology.

For more information, visit http://www.Gilsbar.com.

About Healthiest Employers®

The Healthiest Employers® is the nation’s leading worksite wellness recognition program, with participation from over 18,000 employers that represent 60 million employee lives. Through the Springbuk® health analytics platform, Healthiest Employer enables employers to unify health data, target engagement and improve outcomes in their population. Learn more at http://www.HealthiestEmployers.com and http://www.Springbuk.com.